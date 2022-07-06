ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Out-of-area pair injured in motorcycle and deer collision, say Sanilac deputies

Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office received a report this past Monday, July 4, around 1:43 p.m. of a collision between a motorcycle and deer in Lamotte Township, on VanDyke Road near Adams Road. Upon arriving at the scene with...

Detroit News

Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Richmond

Richmond — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pickup truck Wednesday, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Line and Muttonville Lane. Police, firefighters and medics found a 32-year-old man who had been riding...
RICHMOND, MI
whmi.com

Two Crashes, One Fatal, Under Investigation In Hamburg Township

The Hamburg Township Police Department is investigating two serious accidents, including one fatal, that happened over the July 4th holiday weekend. Director of Public Safety Richard Duffany says the first occurred on Sunday, July 3rd at 7:43pm. Police and fire personnel, along with Livingston County EMS, were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Strawberry Lake Road near Pine Bluff.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Trio of holiday weekend traffic crashes keeps Sanilac County deputies busy

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office had an eventful holiday weekend, with a trio of traffic accidents happening since Friday, July 1. On Friday, July 1, around 6:00 p.m., Sanilac County Dispatch received a report of a two vehicle crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line Road in Worth Township. Sanilac County Sheriff Deputies responded alongside Burchville Fire/Rescue, Lexington Fire/Rescue and Croswell EMS, finding a 60-year-old Harper Woods man dead at the scene. Deputies determined that the 60-year-old had been driving west on Galbraith Line Road, east of South Lakeshore Road in his 1999 Saturn SL2 when, for an unknown reason, he pulled out in front of a 2011 Chevy Silverado that was traveling north on South Lakeshore Road. The Silverado’s driver and passenger, a 54-year-old Macomb man and his 10-year-old son signed off with EMS at the scene.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Off Play Equipment In Lake At Camp Dearborn

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 10-year-old boy has died after falling off of a play structure and into the lake at Camp Dearborn, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Camp Dearborn beach area in Milford Township. Police say troopers responded to reports of a child falling off of a floating play structure in the middle of the main lake. The boy was unresponsive, and officials with the Milford Fire Department transported him to a local hospital after finding a pulse. MSP officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful. In addition to this they reported that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but “it appears this was a tragic accident.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DEARBORN, MI
13abc.com

Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Tuscola County Home Invasion Under Investigation

A 35-year-old man from Bay City is in the Tuscola County Jail on home invasion charges. Michigan State Police at the Caro Post said troopers responded to a home on Sanilac Rd. in Tuscola County’s Juniata Township about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, after the homeowners found their home had been broken into and ransacked while they were away. Several items were missing.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WKQI Channel 955

Woman Walking Along Michigan Freeway With 55-Gallon Drum On Head Arrested

A Michigan woman has been arrested after she was walking along the freeway with an empty 55-gallon drum on her head, according to CBS Detroit. A Michigan State Police trooper was heading northbound on 1-75 near Big Beaver Road Sunday (July 3) when they saw Ellen Baracy of Grosse Point walking on the right shoulder, according to officials. The woman had a 55-gallon drum over her head. When the trooper stopped to check on the 33-year-old Baracy, she said she was picking up litter. Police claim she was not cooperative and that "At this point, based on her erratic behavior, the trooper began to suspect she was under the influence of some type of drug."
DETROIT, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Elderly woman dies after husband hits her with SUV in church parking lot

An 82-year-old Cass City man struck and killed his 80-year-old wife in a Gagetown church parking lot on Monday night, the Michigan State Police said. According to a press release, the man was exiting a parking space in his 2021 Ford Explorer when he struck his wife. Witnesses said the woman was carrying a bag of trash to a receptacle in the parking lot of Our Lady Consolata Parish Church in Elmwood Township about 9:50 p.m. Monday when the incident occurred.
CASS CITY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Michigan State Police remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on 19th anniversary of his death

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is remembering Trooper Kevin M. Marshall on the 19th anniversary of his death. According to the Michigan State Police Facebook page, Trooper Marshall was a native of Sterling Heights. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University. Marshall enlisted with the Michigan State Police on January 15, 1995, and was a member of the 111th Michigan State Police Recruit School. After he completed his training, Marshall was assigned to the Newaygo Post. In 2002, he joined the department’s Emergency Support Team. In May 2003, he was presented with the Michigan State Police Bravery Award for his actions in subduing a suicidal woman who was attempting to stab herself and her boyfriend.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Bay City man lodged in Tuscola jail on suspicion of home invasion

Yesterday, July 5, around 5:40 p.m., the Michigan State Troopers from the Caro post responded to a home invasion at a home on M-46 in Tuscola County’s Juaniata Township. The homeowners reported their house ransacked and several items missing after arriving home. Several hours later, a suspicious person was seen about two miles from the residence, with Tuscola County Sheriff deputies detaining the 35-year-old Bay City man and turning him over to the troopers for questioning.
BAY CITY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Recent holiday brawl on Caseville beach reminds citizens of 2019 fights, overdoses

Exactly three years after the beach first made national headlines for a series of fights and drug overdoses on Independence Day, 2019, Huron County Sheriff Deputies had to break up a fight between more than 6 women on the Caseville County Park Beach, as a crowd of around 150 people baited them on.
recordpatriot.com

Body of missing Michigan man found in St. Joseph River

No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
NILES, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn drivers to slow down after 105 MPH ticket

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) put out a warning on Twitter Tuesday after clocking a driver going over a hundred miles-per-hour on I-96. MSP said the driver was spotted on a portion of I-96 located in Livingston County. A 20-year-old man was clocked at 105 mph. The speed limit on that section of I-96 is 70 mph.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

One person shot on Flint’s north side

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. The shooting happened near the 5000 block of Griggs Drive on Wednesday afternoon, July 6. One person was shot and they are in good condition, according to the Flint Police Department. No suspects have been taken...
FLINT, MI

