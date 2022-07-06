Out-of-area pair injured in motorcycle and deer collision, say Sanilac deputies

A Michigan woman has been arrested after she was walking along the freeway with an empty 55-gallon drum on her head, according to CBS Detroit. A Michigan State Police trooper was heading northbound on 1-75 near Big Beaver Road Sunday (July 3) when they saw Ellen Baracy of Grosse Point walking on the right shoulder, according to officials. The woman had a 55-gallon drum over her head. When the trooper stopped to check on the 33-year-old Baracy, she said she was picking up litter. Police claim she was not cooperative and that "At this point, based on her erratic behavior, the trooper began to suspect she was under the influence of some type of drug."

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO