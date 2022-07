Two of the top three picks from the 2018 NFL draft are now members of the Carolina Panthers. At least, in a sense, the New York Jets were trailblazers. On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns traded the 2018 No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Baker Mayfield to Carolina. That comes after the Jets previously traded their QB to the Panthers: 2018’s third-overall selection in Sam Darnold.

