ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden Spoke to Brittney Griner’s Wife on Wednesday

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amL9Z_0gWigpVS00

President Joe Biden spoke to Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, on Wednesday, pledging his commitment to secure Griner’s release and bring the WNBA All-Star home.

In a statement from the White House, Biden called Cherelle to reassure her that he was working to secure Brittney’s release. Biden also read Cherelle a draft of the letter he plans to send Brittney on Wednesday, per the White House.

Biden’s conversation with Cherelle comes two days after Brittney wrote a letter seeking Biden’s assistance in her release. Griner, who is in the middle of a trial in Russia that began last week, has been detained in the country since February after customs claimed to have found hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow. Griner’s trial is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Before Cherelle chatted with President Biden on Wednesday, she spoke in an interview on CBS Mornings on Tuesday saying that she had not heard from Biden. Cherelle called it a “very disheartening” situation.

In parts of Brittney’s letter to Biden that were shared by ESPN’s T.J Quinn, she stated that she was “terrified” she might remain in Russia “forever.”

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” Griner wrote. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

As Griner continues to plead her case to President Biden and his administration to assist in her release, she remains in custody for the duration of her trial. According to the Associated Press, Griner’s detention was extended to Dec. 20.

Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner’s agent with Wasserman, believes that Griner’s wrongful detainment is being used as a “political pawn.”

In addition to Griner, Paul Whelan is another American and former Marine and security director hoping to be released as well. Currently, Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for an espionage conviction, per the Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden tells with Griner's wife he's working to get her home

President Joe Biden has called the wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, and has pledged that he is working to win her release as soon as possible, the White House said Wednesday. Biden’s conversation with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, comes after Brittney Griner wrote Biden a letter on Monday. In the letter, Brittney Griner told the president she feared she would spend forever in a Russian jail. She has been detained for four months. The WNBA star is currently on trial in Russia, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
POLITICS
Sports Illustrated

Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty in Russian Court to Drug Charges, per Report

Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drug charges Thursday, according to Reuters. The penalty for such charges could lead to 10 years in prison. “I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law,” Griner reportedly said in English at the court, according to Reuters. “I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Biden Finally Calls Brittney Griner’s Wife

President Joe Biden told Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle that he’s working as fast as possible to secure Brittney’s release from Russia, where she has been jailed since February for marijuana possession, according to a White House press release. In a Wednesday phone call, Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, read Cherelle a draft of the letter he is mailing to the WNBA star later that day. The White House said Biden also mentioned he was working to get Paul Whelan and other U.S. citizens “who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world” back to the U.S. In a recent interview with CBS, Cherelle said she was frustrated because she hadn’t heard from Biden directly or been able to meet with him. Brittney also sent a desperate letter to the White House recently, pleading with Biden to bring her home, saying she is “terrified I might be here forever.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
US News and World Report

Biden in Ohio to Woo Blue-Collar Voters

CLEVELAND (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden touted plans to bolster pension plans for millions of Americans on a visit to Ohio to woo working class voters frustrated by inflation. “We have seen the risk that millions of workers face as they watch their hard-earned pensions turn into broken promises. We...
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

Biden Says U.S.-U.K. Ties 'Strong,' Does Not Mention Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden looks forward to further close cooperation with the British government, he said on Thursday without mentioning Prime Minister Boris Johnson who resigned in the face of scandal. "The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and Allies, and the special...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

On China tariffs, Biden caught between rock and hard place

President Joe Biden is considering lifting his predecessor's stiff China tariffs as a means of easing historic inflation , even as some of his closest political allies urge him not to alter the Trump-era policies . The Biden administration has been carrying out an extensive monthslong review of the Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Espionage#Hashish#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Cbs Mornings#Espn
Fox News

Biden's economy is a flaming dumpster fire

The economy is in a bad place, and it’s affecting people all over. When will President Joe Biden face it?. I walked around a higher end shopping outlet last week deep on Long Island. It’s the kind of place that upper middle class people go to get a discount on their patio furniture. I kept passing conversations of people astonished at the prices. These are not people who have been astonished at prices before.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
White House
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

81K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy