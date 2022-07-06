ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Davis foundation seeks RRGSD students for STEM immersion programs

By Lance Martin
 1 day ago

The Roanoke Rapids Graded School District in partnership with the Gregory B. Davis Foundation has planned two Summer STEM Immersion Experiences this month. The first is on July 14 where up to 40 students will visit UNC-Chapel Hill and will...

