Davis foundation seeks RRGSD students for STEM immersion programs
By Lance Martin
rrspin.com
1 day ago
The Roanoke Rapids Graded School District in partnership with the Gregory B. Davis Foundation has planned two Summer STEM Immersion Experiences this month. The first is on July 14 where up to 40 students will visit UNC-Chapel Hill and will...
The Living and Learning Youth Center is making its mark in the local area as it continues its mission to help youth, families and the community at-large. According to its website, the center is a nonprofit organization designed to aid youth, their families and the community in retaining services, information and coaching needed to become productive members of society, graduate from high school, attend an institution of higher learning or become work/career ready beyond high school. The center also works to advocate for youth to grow and thrive during their school age years, and to educate, motivate and inspire parents, families and communities to advocate for children and model leadership.
Recently, the Wilson Medical Center of Greenville’s neighboring Wilson, North Carolina came into the news cycle regarding the possibility that it may lose its Medicare funding and it more than likely should. “In a letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on June 24, federal regulators warned...
More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Description: The person selected for this position will perform skilled work in the maintenance, repair, modification, installation and construction of buildings and facilities; does related work as required. Work is performed under regular supervision. Requirements: Any combination of education...
The United States Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina is continuing garnishment proceedings in the case of a woman who bilked the North Carolina Medicaid system out of millions of dollars through sham home health care operations in Ahoskie and Roanoke Rapids. Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna,...
The Halifax County Board of Commissioners July 11, 2022 Regular Meeting can be accessed at this link. PLEASE NOTE: This meeting will be a virtual zoom remote meeting instead of meeting in the Halifax County Historic Courthouse. To access the remote meetings of the Board through Zoom please click the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/9197041812.
Lorie Crawley, nicknamed “Moot,” is remembered in the Warren County community for operating New Beginnings Child Care in Warrenton with her family and the impact she made in the lives of others. Today, her family honors her memory by operating Moot’s Mobile Goodie Bus. For the Crawley...
WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WDBJ) - The request by a former Rocky Mount Police officer to be acquitted on three of his six convictions in a D.C court has been denied. Thomas Robertson was found guilty by a D.C. jury on all six of the charges against him in connection with the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 21 individuals this month. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Jakai Simmons, Jr. of South Hill is charged with attempted murder, two counts of attempting to use a firearm in a threatening manner in commission with a felony, malicious wounding, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A Roxobel man is scheduled for an August 4 court appearance in which he will face several charges related to breaking, entering, and larceny, according to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office. Dwight Davis, 48, was charged with crimes committed at a hunting club outside Rich Square as well as...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies are warning about a new Facebook and text message scam. Beaufort County and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s offices posted on Facebook Tuesday with the warning. Many residents have received messages saying that there is a discount on a sheriff’s...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The average gas price in North Carolina is currently $4.43; that’s down eight cents from a month ago. However, those prices are still higher than anyone would like to see. But experts warn the lower prices could go back up if oil prices rise or a hurricane forces refineries to close.
A Weldon man was charged Sunday with counts related to a business break-in on West Third Street, according to the town’s police department. Chief Christopher Davis said shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sergeant L. Melton and Officer I. Smith were dispatched to a call of a breaking and entering in progress.
After months of frustrating renovation delays and not being sure how to answer the question, “When are you opening?” Ahmed Ibrahim and his staff began filling takeout orders during a soft opening of Milano’s Italian Restaurant at its new location in downtown Warrenton on June 28. All day and night, lines formed out the front door and down the sidewalk, with customers excited to order and pick up pizza, lasagna, wings, stromboli, subs, and more that they had long-missed since fire destroyed the former restaurant building just over two years ago.
A Roanoke Rapids woman was charged today with 10 counts of larceny by employee and seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense after the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says she stole lottery tickets while working as a clerk at a business in Halifax. Corporal Jeff Barriger filed the...
JACKSON – A Roxobel man stands charged with numerous criminal offenses in connection with breaking & entering and larceny cases that took place in Northampton County. Dwight Davis, age 48, was developed as a suspect upon investigation of the break-ins and thefts. That investigation was conducted by Sgt. L. Baker and Lt. A. Collier of the Northampton Sheriff’s Office, Officer K. Simmons of the Jackson Police Department, and Officer T. Boone with Probation / Parole.
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-64 just east of Williamston has reopened after a crash closed lanes in both directions Wednesday afternoon. Trooper J. Proctor says two people were injured in the crash involving a tractor-trailer. He says the driver of the tractor-trailer, 65-year-old Dwight Lancaster, did not slow down behind a Department of Transportation truck that was traveling at a low rate of speed in the right lane.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 16-year-old driver died following a sing-vehicle crash in Brunswick County Wednesday. According to state police, the call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 16-year-old driver, and sole occupant, of a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Tanner Road at a high rate of speed.
