ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Scientists discover world's largest waterlily with 10 foot span

By Colin Martin Audacy
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbS6w_0gWiXDeP00

The Waterlily House located in the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, just outside of London, was built in 1852, according to BBC News , and has since been home to two subspecies of giant lily pads brought to the United Kingdom from Bolivia.

Although, scientists recently discovered a third waterlily species that's secretly been there the whole time, and it's also the world's largest. They published their findings on Monday in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science .

Photo credit @KNXNews

The original two subspecies, Victoria amazonica and Victoria cruziana, were named after Queen Victoria in 1852, according to NBC News .

So it's only fitting that scientists named the third giant waterlily Victoria boliviana "in honor of the research team’s Bolivian partners and after one of the South American homes of the giant waterlily."

The newly named giant waterlily can grow up to 10 feet wide, and is strong enough to be able to hold as much weight as an adult man.

Horticulturist Carlos Magdalena, the world's top waterlily expert, told BBC News that he had believed for a while that the Victoria boliviana was different from the other two species. So he found a way to research them, and was able to get scientists from the National Herbarium of Bolivia, Santa Cruz Botanic Gardens and Public Botanic Garden La Rinconada to ship waterlily seeds to Kew in 2016 to compare the species.

“It meant we could grow it side-by-side with the two other species under exactly the same conditions," Magdalena said. "Once we did this we could very clearly see that every single part of the plant was totally different.”

Botanical illustrator Lucy Smith worked with Magdalena and was able to study the flowers of the waterlilies and draw out the differences among the three species.

"I was able to get access to the flowers, and also by looking at the leaves, I could, as an illustrator, highlight those differences that I saw," Smith told BBC News. "And in fact, while I was drawing those differences, they became even stronger in my mind and I found new ways of telling them apart."

Smith went on to tell NBC News that the flowers only open up at night and can be bigger than a soccer ball. She explained that identifying a new species can take a long time, and there are likely tons of other plant species in the world that scientists aren't aware of yet.

“I help scientists describe new species every year, and they’re not all as big and charismatic as this new species of Victoria , but they all matter. Every single plant in an ecosystem has an important role to play," Smith said.

"Perhaps we can use the most giant and charismatic plants to highlight the fact that there are many plant species out there still not known to science and not understood."

Alex Monro, from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, also believes that this finding can help push scientists to study other unknowns, and added that the large size of the waterlilies made many not take the time to study them.

"None of the three species have been very well studied," Monro told BBC News. "We still don't know how many populations there are and how much they vary in size. We don't really understand the pollination biology very well. We don't know a lot about the dispersal of the species - how it transmits itself from one place to another.

"So there are still many unknowns. And I think, because they're so huge - so obvious - people haven't really thought to study them in that much detail."

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scientists watch as galaxy’s largest star dies

Scientists now possess the most detailed image yet of a dying giant:  VY Canis Majoris, quite possibly the largest star in our galaxy.VY Canis Majoris is a red hypergiant, a class of star so massive they can stretch 10,000 times the distance between the Earth and Sun in diameter, and little is known about their final stages of life. Rather than puffing up into a big red sphere like most red giant stars, hypergiants swell into irregular tumults of arcs and protrusions, going through phases where they expel large amounts of mass.Now an international team led by researchers from the...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Dinosaurs took over the planet because they could endure the cold, scientists say

Dinosaurs took over the planet thanks to their surprising ability to endure freezing-cold temperatures, ancient footprints have revealed. The dinosaur tracks, stamped into the sandstone and siltstone of ancient lake beds in the Junggar Basin of northwestern China, suggest that more than 200 million years ago, the reptiles had already adapted to survive the cold of the polar regions before a mysterious mass extinction event plunged the world into freezing darkness.
WILDLIFE
Upworthy

World’s largest plant discovered in Australia. It stretches 112 miles and is at least 4500 years old.

The world's biggest plant has been discovered in the shallow waters off the coast of Western Australia, according to researchers from the University of Western Australia and Flinders University. The sprawling seagrass, a marine flowering plant known as Posidonia australis, reportedly stretches for more than 112 miles (180 kilometers) and is at least 4,500 years old. Speaking to CNN, Elizabeth Sinclair—a senior research fellow at the School of Biological Sciences and Oceans Institute at the University of Western Australia—revealed that the plant was discovered in the shallow, sun-drenched waters of Shark Bay, a wilderness area protected as a World Heritage Site.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon – two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson recently expressed concerns over China’s aims in space, and in particular, that China would, in some way, claim ownership over the Moon and stop other countries from exploring it. In an interview with a German newspaper, Nelson cautioned, “We must be very concerned that China is landing on the Moon and saying: ‘It’s ours now and you stay out.‘” China immediately denounced the claims as a “lie”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
The Independent

Astronomers discover closest rocky ‘super Earth’ planets yet, per Nasa

Nasa’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or Tess, recently spotted two new rocky, Earth-like planets around nearby stars, among the closest ever discovered near our Solar System. The two exoplanets orbit a red dwarf star just 33 light years away from Earth known as HD 260655. The planets derive their name from their star: HD 260655 b and HD 260655 c.The planets are “super Earths,” rocky planets like our own, but somewhat larger, with HD 260655 b coming in at 1.2 times the size of Earth and HD 260655 c at 1.5 times the size of our planet. The planets were...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

A Fossil Gorgosaurus Could Sell For $8 Million, And Scientists Are Not Happy

The full fossilized skeleton of a Gorgosaurus dinosaur that roamed 76 million years ago will be auctioned off on July 28, auction house Sotheby's announced Tuesday. At nearly 10 feet (3 meters) tall and 22 feet (7 meters) long, the well-preserved specimen is a smaller cousin of the Tyrannosaurus rex. It was discovered in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, in 2018. The auction house's presale estimate is that it will sell for US$5 million to $8 million, according to the The Associated Press.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc News#The Waterlily House#The Royal Botanic Gardens#Nbc News#Victoria Boliviana#Bolivian#South American
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

'Serious risk of extinction': Macadamias prove a tough nut to crack

Australian Institute of Botanical Science researchers are working with the University of Queensland to figure out world-first ways to store wild and cultivated macadamia genetic material and ultimately ensure the long-term survival of the species. While macadamia trees are plentiful in agriculture around the world, the four wild species which...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Riskiest Asteroid Impact Will Not Happen For Another 100 Years, According to Experts

For months, a threatening space rock, 2021 QMI, lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe with a real chance of asteroid impact on April 2, 2052. European Space Agency (ESA)'s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed '2021 QM1' from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Announce a Breakthrough in Determining Life’s Origin on Earth

Life May have existed on a different planet before EarthBlenderTimer/Pixabay. The biggest question that science has been trying to answer since its creation is the origin of life on Earth. What exactly brought life to Earth from a biological perspective? Today, we are lucky enough to have access to technology that allows humanity to look at its evolution from a molecular level, the truth is hidden somewhere at this very small level and Scientists may have just found an answer.
Ars Technica

How to go from eating mosquitos in Siberia to leading a NASA mission

Lindy Elkins-Tanton is a Siberian-river-running, arc-welding, code-writing, patent-holding, company-founding, asteroid-exploring, igneous petrologist professor. At various times, she has been a farmer, a trainer of competition sheepdogs, a children’s book author, and a management consultant for Boeing Helicopters. She’s currently a professor at Arizona State University, she helps run a learning company, and she is the principal investigator for NASA’s “Psyche” mission to a metal asteroid.
Digital Trends

NASA reveals ‘astonishing’ discovery about Bennu asteroid

NASA scientists have made what they describe as an “astonishing” discovery about Bennu, the asteroid from which its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected a sample of rock and dust in 2020. The space agency said this week that it turns out that the particles that make up Bennu’s exterior much...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy