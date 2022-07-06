“In Bocca al Luppo, an Italian Soccer-Themed Pizzeria, Opens in Glover Park”

The intriguing and appetising cooking puts this right up there on my list of 2022’s important openings. Firebird has landed on Poland Street in Soho. Although it’s not exactly Soho, but rather that point where it melds into the lower half of Oxford Street. This is where Hare Krishna parades weave past American breakfast cereal boutiques and where, if you stand long enough, the world and his dog will pass by on the way to buy a pair of Primark flip-flops. Soho itself is especially staggy and henny these days, so any attempt to reach Firebird via Piccadilly Circus means you’ll encounter at least three groups of Grand National jockeys and a silent disco walking tour twirling ebulliently to Europe’s The Final Countdown. Somewhere in the midst of all this chaos is Firebird, an elegant new restaurant opened by Madina Kazhimova and Anna Dolgushina, one of whom you will probably meet the moment you step into the calm, rather dark interior.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO