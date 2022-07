The prospect of an unreleased Neil Young album from 2001 might not quicken the heart as, say, the 2020 release of Homegrown, his long-lost set from 1974/5. But this is a vault item of note. Toast was nixed in favour of 2002’s Are You Passionate?, recorded with Booker T & the MGs. By contrast, Toast was “so sad that I couldn’t put it out”, according to Young. Cuts such as Gateway of Love surfaced live, adding to the clamour for the album’s release.

