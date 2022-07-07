ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Calling All Teachers: How To Share Your Amazon Wish List With BuzzFeed Readers

By Buzzfeed Staff
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41k18J_0gWiCCo100

UPDATE: We've closed the form for now, thank you for your submissions!

Are you a teacher who has an Amazon wishlist of supplies that will make your classroom more functional or even just more fun? Or do you know a teacher with a wish list that needs some support? We'd like to help! Starting on Prime Day ( which begins on July 12 ), when a lot of things will be on sale and BuzzFeed readers are ~primed~ to find the best deals, we'll share as many classroom wishlists as we can with our readers who may want to support you from afar!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLDJ6_0gWiCCo100
ABC

All you have to do is fill out this Google form with the link to your classroom wish list on Amazon, some info about your classroom or school, and we'll do the rest!

Please only share information you're comfortable having BuzzFeed share with our readers. If you'd like to include a photo of yourself or something from your classroom, please do, but it's not required, and note that we will not share anything that shows kids in the photo.

And hey: thanks for all you do! ❤️💚💜

ABC

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

I tried Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor sandal — and it was love at first wear

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wish List#Classroom#Buzzfeed Readers#Abc
SheKnows

Shoppers Love This ‘Incredibly Soft and Portable’ Pillow For Travel That Doubles as a Cozy Blanket

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We’re all about convenience, especially while traveling. Chances are your summer days are booked with a busy travel schedule, from road trips to international vacations. So, any product that can make traveling a bit easier is surely appreciated. Whatever mode of transportation, sleeping on the move can be difficult and uncomfortable. That’s why, a travel pillow is always an accessory you won’t regret. It provides extra support so you can easily doze off wherever you go. And what if we told you there’s a pillow that makes traveling a whole lot more comfortable? Amazon has a travel pillow that doubles as a cozy blanket.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
SHOPPING
Mic

The 30 cheapest, most clever things for your dog on Amazon

Life with a dog is always an adventure. And, as any dog parent who has purchased a last-minute leash or food bowl knows, that adventure goes a lot more smoothly with the right tools. Sometimes a dog tool is a toy or treats to make that pet happy. Is there anything cuter than a smiling dog? And sometimes that tool helps a dog exist more safely in a human world that’s full of dangerous automobiles, dog-averse neighbors, and furniture you’d like to keep fur-free.
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

5 Things You Might Want to Avoid at Ikea

As you wind through Ikea’s blue-and-yellow labyrinth or shop online, it’s nearly impossible to resist buying something cute and affordable. The retailer has an abundance of reasonably priced, sleek and trendy items for everyone, from people furnishing first homes to families hunting for baby cribs. But some of...
SHOPPING
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy