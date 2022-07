SUMMERTIME STUNNER ON 3 ACRES, 24'X32' DETACHED SHOP & RANCH-STYLE HOME WITH INGROUND POOL & OUTDOOR KITCHEN and COMES FURNISHED. This home is immaculate & the pride of ownership shines through. The kitchen provides lots of cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops as well as a breakfast area and coffee bar. The Master Suite has been updated and includes a step-in shower, a jetted tub & walk-in closet with built-ins. This home also offers 2 guest suites with 1 guestroom attaching to the 2nd bath. This Rancher boasts a formal dining room with French doors & a large family/recreational room that opens to the pergola-covered patio, inground pool & outdoor kitchen. You will appreciate the full-sized laundry room for the storage. The living room features a vaulted ceiling & opens to the dining, kitchen & foyer. Oversized 2 car Garage. The detached shop is the perfect place to store extra vehicles or anything else your heart desires. This home has new flooring & has been freshly painted.

LINN CREEK, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO