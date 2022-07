City union contract grants pay raises

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A conservative political advocacy group held an event in Toledo on Friday to offer discounted gas. Americans for Prosperity held an event at the Stop & Go in the 800 block of Byrne Rd. in Toledo Friday morning offering gas at $2.38/gallon for two hours. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., customers had the chance to purchase gas at the 2021 average prices for regular gas.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO