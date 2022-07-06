Sweet Adelines offers summer of song

The summer months in northwest Ohio are filled with local events and traditions, and the ever-popular Levis Commons Fine Art Fair will be making its return this August for expected crowds of up to 35,000 people. The fair, which will be held on Aug. 20 and 21 at the Levis...
Waterville Rotary and Third Street Cigar have again teamed up for the 7th annual Blues, Brews and Brats Festival. The festival takes place Saturday, July30th in downtown Waterville, Ohio. Show starts at 5:30 pm. Proceeds for the event go to Waterville Rotary. Rotary disperses those funds from their foundation to...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s nursery is giving photographers the opportunity to gain exposure while competing in a fun photo contest that’ll help raise funds for nature. Nature’s Nursery photo contest is for any professional photographer, dabbling hobbyists or anyone who loves to capture nature in still photos. Nature’s Nursery says the winning photo will be whichever one sells for the most money in an online auction. This allows the playing field among the photographers to be leveled leaving the beauty in each photo to be in the eye of the bidder.
The Delta Chicken festival is happening this weekend . What's Going On's Morgan Kosinski went down to Delta to hear about some of the fun happening this weekend including a halloween themed parade, chicken tasting, and more. For more on the chicken festival follow them HERE.
Fresh perch and live music highlight an event on Saturday, July 9 at the Wolcott Keeper’s House, 9999 E. Bayshore Rd., Marblehead, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The iconic Keeper’s House and Marblehead Lighthouse on the Marblehead Peninsula are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the popular lighthouse all summer long.
Tickets are now on sale for the headlining music acts at this year’s Fulton County Fair. The Sunday, Sept. 4 classic rock concert will feature 38 Special and Night Ranger. After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year.
Rossford Drama will present its summer production of “Disney’s Newsies Jr.” on Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, in the high school auditorium. Curtain time is 7 p.m. A total of 48 current Rossford students and alumni are involved in the production, performing onstage and working backstage and in the booth.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Stir up your holiday spirit early with the Toledo Zoo’s Christmas in July. The weekend event will run from July 22 to 24. The Zoo will present a slice of its Lights WAY Before Christmas on July 22 and July 23. While the set-up will not include the entire electric spectacle, attendees will be able to enjoy a section of lights on the Zoo’s South Side while listening to holiday tunes.
BRYAN, Ohio — A candy company has teamed up with an Ohio city’s government to create a water tower that features colorful lollipops. Spangler Candy Company announced it had partnered with the Bryan Board of Public Affairs to redesign the water tower on the northwest side of town, with the goal of creating a “landmark attraction for the community.”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HB Concerts INC. and Devonshire REIT Developers have announced plans for a state of the art, open air amphitheater in Waterville. Hunter Brucks, President and CEO of HB Concerts INC. and HBC Management LLC, and Chris Campbell, President and CEO of of Devonshire REIT hope the amphitheater will be open for operations in spring of 2023.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second Sunday in July features the Mid Summer Antiques Fest in Milan, Ohio. It’s a great time to shop and enjoy the antiques and collectibles in this lovely town square, about an hour west of Cleveland. Admission is free, with lots of great dealers set...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from July 2020. Local restaurant Lowrider Café will be celebrating its three year anniversary this month, an important milestone for the owners who want the business to be more than just a restaurant -- they want it to be a community center for all.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is unrelated to the story and aired on May 2, 2022. Toledo's National Museum of the Great Lakes is teaming up with the Sandpiper passenger tour boat for the second of the summer's three day-long history experiences. "Ship & Shore: The...
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — With almost the whole of summer ahead, it’s the perfect time for ice cream lovers to visit a local shop for a special, frozen treat. Jacky’s Depot, located at 130 W. Dudley St. in Maumee, is known for a few special treats, owner Jason Mendelsohn said. The shop has homemade, hand-dipped ice cream along with vegan ice cream, soft serve and fresh pops.
Lunch is served Monday through Friday, at noon. Menus are subject to change, and nutritional values and ingredient information are available upon request. The suggested donation is $2, age 60+, and $5, for those under age 60. Friday, July 8. Noon menu–cube steak or tuna and noodles, buttered beets, tomato...
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Rev. Teresa Wenrick finds joy everywhere – in God, people, community and even the fact that Waterville United Meth-odist Church is located at the end of Pray Boulevard. “I know it’s named after Waterville’s founder, John Pray, but to me it’s...
TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - The death of a child is one of the most difficult things to endure in life. A local family is working to turn their pain into purpose. Mady Niles was a junior at Notre Dame Academy when she died. She was Nicole McIntire’s only child. Mady died in April of 2020.
The Wood County Historical Museum, 13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green, will host historic re-enactors from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 9. A free, family event, it will have patriotic demonstrations and activities featuring the life of a soldier. The log cabin will be open for visitors to tour...
RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Did you see that eerie photo of a tree that seemed to be glowing from the inside out?. The social media post of a tree on fire in Ridgeville Corners, Henry County, popped up Tuesday as thunderstorms moved through northwest Ohio. The Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire...
Rossford American Legion Post 533 will host its annual Friends and Family of the American Legion Golf Scramble, Saturday, July 16, at 9 a.m., at Green Meadows Country Club in Monroe, Michigan. The event is open to men, women and mixed foursomes. Cash prizes will be awarded to the two...
