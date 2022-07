Thursday, 4 – 6 p.m., MCPA. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – Noon, Citizens National Bank. Shop fresh and local every week in Findlay and Hancock County! The Arcadia Farmers’ Market takes place every other Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Mt. Blanchard Farmers’ Market takes place every Wednesday at Hurricane Park from 4 – 6 p.m. The Hancock County Farmers’ Market takes place every Thursday evening from 4 – 6 p.m. at MCPA. The Bluffton Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. – Noon at Citizens National Bank in Downtown Bluffton. Fostoria’s Farmers’ and Artisan’s Market takes place on select Saturdays at E. Tiffin and S. Main Street. See information on all the local Farmers’ Markets here!

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO