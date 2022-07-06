ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossford, OH

JOHN M. LAWNICZAK

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn M. Lawniczak, 65, of Perrysburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital emergency room. John was born to Betty and Jerome Lawniczak on October 19, 1956, in Toledo. John spent his whole life in Rossford (once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog), until he married...

