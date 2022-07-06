JOHN M. LAWNICZAK

The following Rossford Elementary School students were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 school year. Grade 5: Charlotte Bridge, Kennedi Byrne, Sorrayah Coci, Wilder Hammond, Grace Hess, Cody Hodges, Rylee Keel, Gabriel Kelsey, Temperence Louis, Carter Merwin, Addisyn Murphy, Ella Shunk, James Underwood, Issabella Alexander, Adaline Binder, Morgan Bitkowski, Logan Chau Young, Grayson Haas, Eric Jones III, Emily Martin, Kelsey Martinez, Isabella Matthews, Caleb Monk, Sienna Wertz, Reese Almester, Alexis Cress, Evon DeStazio, Levi Grimm, Cody Hess, Zander Hope, Phoebe Mikonowicz, Aria Prater, Noah Spitler, Jackson White.
Comments / 0