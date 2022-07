FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A nationally known publisher of personal finance news and forecasts has included Fort Wayne in a list of “7 standout places to retire.”. Kiplinger picked cities across the U.S. that based on their affordability and desirable amenities for retirees. Surveys have shown that the primary reason retirees move is to be closer to family, according to Kiplinger and that weighed heavily when it came time to compile the list.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO