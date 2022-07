LINCOLN SQUARE — Chef Jay Bliznick’s dream of opening Sideshow Gelato, a magic-themed ice cream shop, is coming true after he connected with magician Penn Jillette. The shop is set to open in March at 4819 N. Western Ave. with an array of unique flavors from Bliznick’s brand, Sideshow Gelato. Customers will be treated to performances by the staff while they enjoy their Italian desert, Bliznick said. It’ll be entertaining for customers, and aspiring magicians, jugglers and acrobats will have a space to hone their craft between doling out scoops of gelato, he said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO