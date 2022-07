With a right-wing Supreme Court and gridlock in Congress, state and local governments are becoming increasingly important in the fight against climate change. (New York Times) Summers are getting longer and hotter all over the country, but especially in the West, where the average temperature has risen 2.7 degrees since 2000. Climate change is to blame, but so is urban sprawl that’s creating more paved-over heat islands. (Washington Post)

