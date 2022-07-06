ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Everything You Need to Know About Chardonnay

By Brian Freedman
Food & Wine
Food & Wine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many consumers, Chardonnay is synonymous with white wine. Whether it's a rich, buttery bottle from Napa Valley, an age-worthy and complex white Burgundy, or one of the thousands of standout examples from around the world, Chardonnay can do it all. Yet that popularity and widespread recognition has come...

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Cooking Rule Curtis Stone Says Everyone Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. There are plenty of great TV chefs, but Curtis Stone is somewhat unique in that he brings an Australian background to his work. Though famous for his Australian heritage, the Melbourne native did not rise to fame "Down Under." Stone technically launched his career at 18 years old in the kitchen of the Savoy Hotel in Melbourne (via Fine Dining Lovers), but his star really began its ascent when he moved to the U.K. to work under his childhood hero, famed chef Marco Pierre White, at Cafe Royale and Mirabelle. Stone was eventually promoted to head chef at White's London restaurant Quo Vadis, per Food Network.
RECIPES
homedit.com

What are Labradorite Countertops? Everything You Need to Know

Labradorite countertops are a type of granite. These counters have crystal infusions that give them colorful iridescent patches. Because of the gemstone-like iridescence, many people confuse this stone for quartzite. While labradorite is rising in popularity, it’s much more difficult to find than standard granite. It has an exotic...
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

7 Types of Wine Glasses Every Wino Should Know About

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Put down that mason jar, friends—it’s time to show your vino some respect by serving it in a proper glass....
DRINKS
Food & Wine

Sparkling Wine vs. Champagne: What's the Difference?

For a long time, the world of sparkling wine was divided into two halves: On one side there was Champagne, and on the other resided everything else. Which, of course, is no longer true at all…and it's questionable if it ever was. This was made deliciously clear last week at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen when the highly regarded sommelier, media personality, and content creator Amanda McCrossin hosted the "Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles: Sparkling Wine Beyond Champagne" session for 80 thirsty, riveted guests.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Mashed

How Long Does Alcohol Last After You Open The Bottle?

Feeling a little thirsty, but it's slim pickings in your booze stash? You've got a dusty bottle of whiskey your co-worker gave you for Christmas years ago that you do a shot of only on special occasions. Maybe you bought way too much vodka to get you through the dumpster fire that was 2020. (You're not alone if you turned to alcohol to get you through the pandemic lockdowns, civil unrest, and the attempted upheaval of the federal government. In a February 2021 survey by the American Psychological Association, one in four adults in the United States said they drank more in 2020 to deal with stress.) In the fridge, there's a half bottle of wine from last week's brunch and a couple of bottles of beer with the caps jammed back on.
DRINKS
Food & Wine

Fried Shrimp and Grits

Prepare smoker according to manufacturer's instructions, bringing internal temperature to 250°F to 275°F; maintain temperature 15 to 20 minutes. Place tomatoes in a medium-size stainless-steel skillet. Smoke tomatoes, maintaining temperature inside smoker between 250°F and 275°F, until tomatoes are perfumed with smoky flavor, about 30 minutes.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I’m Going To Be Pouring These New Vinegars On Everything All Summer Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I did not try that balsamic vinegar and seltzer “Coke” recipe that was (and kind of still is) taking over the internet. Not because I wasn’t curious. I was very curious and I actually spent way too much time reading honest reviews from people I trust in the food world. Ultimately, I decided that there were better ways to use my precious balsamic vinegar. With that in mind, I will tell you that I have three new vinegars that I will absolutely be mixing into seltzer.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chardonnay#White Wine#Tropical Fruit#Wine Cellars#Wine Tasting#Food Drink#Beverages#The C Te De Beaune#C Te D Or#Corton Charlemagne
Mashed

The Trader Joe's Tea Instagram Is Elated To Have Back

On a hot summer day, nothing beats relaxing poolside with a chilled glass of iced tea. While it might not get the same hype as coffee, tea has a lot of advantages over its caffeinated counterpart. Tasty, soothing, and energizing, tea is the second most popular drink in the world, as noted by Coffee Affection, bested only by packaged water. According to Insider, tea also provides drinkers with a more consistent boost of energy over time, which creates a nice contrast to the immediate jolt of energy that is associated with coffee. If you tend to feel a little too jittery after a cup of Joe, then tea might be the go-to beverage you never knew you needed.
DRINKS
Food & Wine

Air Fryer Shrimp Scampi

While pasta cooks, place an 8-inch cake pan in fry basket of a large air fryer. Preheat air fryer to 400°F for 5 minutes. Place wine, butter, oil, garlic, and crushed red pepper in cake pan (butter should start melting immediately). Cook until butter is completely melted and wine is slightly reduced, 3 to 4 minutes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Is Molecular Coffee Brewing A Sip Of Coffee's Future?

It's no secret that Americans love their coffee. They enjoy it in all its forms, too, from a steaming pot of French Press to iced coffee to chocolate-covered espresso beans and more. While the type of coffee people most commonly flock to is made with coffee beans, that's not always the case. Take for instance chicory coffee, which gained popularity in the late 19th century at Café du Monde in New Orleans. Chicory coffee is made with chicory root, doesn't contain any caffeine, and is still consumed widely.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Food & Wine

How to Choose the Right Special-Occasion Wine

We've all been there: Some special occasion or another — an anniversary, a graduation, a milestone birthday — calls for an equally important bottle, but actually choosing which one to open causes sleepless nights, anxiety-filled days, and relentless questioning whether or not you're adequately honoring the moment with the one you've chosen. At least, that's what most of us deal with. The lucky attendees at "The World's Best Special-Occasion Wine" presentation at the 2022 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, hosted by Mark Oldman, award-winning author and founder of Bevinars, likely won't face the same conundrum: They've been prepared.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
France
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

Wine Fraudsters Busted for Selling Thousands of Bottles of Fake Bordeaux

It can be a legitimate criticism when buying pricey wine: Is the quality of the drink significantly better or are you mainly paying for the name on the label? With a recently-busted French counterfeiting ring, that question wasn't even up for debate. The labels on their wines said Bordeaux but the liquids inside were from anywhere but.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food & Wine

This Baja-Style Caesar Salad Gets Delicious Crunch from Chicharrones

The Caesar salad is a simple and beloved classic — crunchy romaine lettuce, creamy anchovy-laced dressing, and a generous supply of croutons that combine for a textural, super-savory masterpiece. In this episode of F&W Cooks, chef Claudette Zepeda honors the salad's roots in Tijuana, Mexico, with her recipe for Baja-Style Caesar Salad, which includes traditional ingredients and a few personal twists.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Lemon-Olive Oil Cream Meringue Tart

Pulse flour, sugar, zest, and salt in a food processor until combined, about 4 pulses. Add butter; process until mixture becomes the texture of coarse meal, about 10 seconds. Whisk egg, yolk, and vanilla together in a small bowl. Stir in cold water. Add egg mixture to flour mixture in processor; pulse until combined, about 6 pulses.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Mango and Pineapple Give Chicken Skewers Some Island Heat

If skewers are one of your favorite summer meals, this episode of Last-Minute Meals with Paola is for you. Pastry chef Paola Velez shares her recipe for Chicken, Mango, and Piña Skewers, which are colorful, loaded with fruits and vegetables, and easy to make. All you need to do is prep your ingredients, toss them with some spices, oil, and fresh lime juice, and thread them on skewers. After roasting them in the oven for just under 30 minutes and then giving them a quick dive under the broiler, they're ready to go. Serve them at your next dinner party — they'd make a striking (and delicious) presentation on your table.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Vegan Mushroom And Fried Tofu Sisig

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over high. Add trumpet mushrooms, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Do not wipe skillet clean. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil to skillet; heat over high. Add shiitake mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Transfer to trumpet mushrooms in bowl. Do not wipe skillet clean. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil to skillet; heat over high. Add tofu; cook, stirring occasionally, until tofu is browned with a nice crust on some pieces, about 4 minutes. Transfer to bowl with mushrooms.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Marinated Chickpea Salad with Radishes, Cucumber, and Queso de Freir

Crush cumin in a mortar and pestle or spice mill until finely ground. Place in a large bowl. Add olive oil, lemon zest and juice, and garlic. Crush peppercorns in mortar and pestle or in a spice mill and add to dressing in the bowl. Season dressing with salt and whisk ingredients together. Add chickpeas and stir to coat in the dressing. Set aside to marinate while preparing the vegetables.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Summer Vegetable Bibimbap

Place rice in a medium bowl; rinse under cool water, using your fingers to gently stir. Drain. Repeat rinsing and draining until water runs clear, 5 to 6 times. If cooking on the stove, stir together rinsed rice, 1 2/3 cups water, salt, and sesame oil in a large saucepan; let stand 30 minutes. Bring to a boil, uncovered, over medium-high. Boil, undisturbed, 4 minutes. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until rice starts to smell faintly toasty, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let rest, covered, 10 minutes. Gently fluff rice using a rice paddle or fork. Cover to keep warm until ready to serve. Alternatively, if using a rice cooker, combine rinsed rice, 1 2/3 cups water, salt, and sesame oil in rice cooker; let stand 30 minutes. Close lid, and cook rice according to manufacturer's instructions. Once timer signals rice is done, do not open lid; let rest 10 minutes. Gently fluff rice using a rice paddle or fork. Cover to keep warm until ready to serve.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy