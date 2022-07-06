ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

By MATTHEW PERRONE, TOM MURPHY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3qR6_0gWhODpb00
1 of 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pharmacists can prescribe the leading COVID-19 pill directly to patients under a new U.S. policy announced Wednesday that’s intended to expand use of Pfizer’s drug Paxlovid.

The Food and Drug Administration said pharmacists can begin screening patients to see if they are eligible for Paxlovid and then prescribe the medication, which has been shown to curb the worst effects of COVID-19. Previously only physicians could prescribe the antiviral drug.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising again, though they remain near their lowest levels since the coronavirus outbreak began in 2020.

Biden administration officials have expressed frustration that several hundred Americans continue to die of COVID-19 daily, despite the availability of vaccines and treatments.

Administration officials have been working for months to increase access to Paxlovid, opening thousands of sites where patients who test positive can fill a prescription for Paxlovid. The FDA change will make thousands more pharmacies eligible to quickly prescribe and dispense the pill, which must be used early to be effective.

“Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment,” FDA drug center director Patrizia Cavazzoni, said in a statment.

Still, use could be limited by paperwork requirements. Patients are expected to bring their recent health records— including blood tests — and a list of their current medications so pharmacists can check for health conditions and medications that can negatively interact with Paxlovid. As an alternative, pharmacists can consult with the patient’s doctor.

Paxlovid is intended for people with COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill. That includes older people and those with other health issues like heart disease, obesity, cancer or diabetes that make them more vulnerable. It isn’t recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems. A course of treatment is three pills twice a day for five days.

The FDA authorized Paxlovid last December for ages 12 and up based on results showing it reduced hospitalizations and deaths by nearly 90% among unvaccinated patients most likely to get severe disease. The drug has shown less impressive results in patients who already have vaccine protection and some physicians have reported cases of COVID-19 symptoms returning after treatment with the drug.

Expanding the test-to-treat program to include pharmacists could add thousands of additional options for patients. The two biggest U.S. drugstore chains — CVS Health and Walgreens — run around 19,000 locations combined.

CVS Health already provides COVID-19 care at 1,100 clinic locations inside drugstores.

There also are nearly 19,400 independent pharmacies not tied to a big chain, according to the National Community Pharmacists Association.

Pharmacist Michele Belcher said ahead of the announcement that she hoped to be able to test customers for COVID-19 and offer the pill because there is a shortage of primary care doctors in her community, the small, southwestern Oregon city of Grants Pass.

Belcher said she worries that some people may have a hard time getting a doctor’s appointment for a prescription during the narrow window to start the pill.

Belcher, owner of the independent Grants Pass Pharmacy, said she used to test and treat for COVID-19 using injectable drugs that are no longer as effective.

Her pharmacy routinely checks for potentially harmful interactions with other drugs a patient may be taking, she said.

“Pharmacists are the drug experts,” she said. “That’s something we do every day, all day, make sure there are no interactions with any medications.”

___

Murphy reported from Indianapolis.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 57

teddy
1d ago

Pfizer is getting bolder and more crafty, as long as they are not held responsible for their poison. A friend of mine told me yesterday that they are also behind many major networks. Just think about that, no wonder those networks were continuously pushing that vaccine even after people were experiencing some life changing side effects. More publicity will start coming out about them.

Reply(3)
19
Retiredlabgirl
1d ago

Pharmacists given permission to vaccinate is how my mom got a SIRVA, diabetes got out of control from the pain, which caused a bladder infection, which caused dementia-like symptoms, got that cleared up and on pain meds just to sleep, then surgery and PT. Complete misery for well over a year. Not sure she’s back to normal yet.

Reply(5)
11
guest moe
1d ago

What pharmacist would be comfortable prescribing medication? Why can’t the doctors just prescribe it? Pharmacist are not doctors 🤦‍♀️

Reply(3)
13
Related
WebMD

Doctors Still Overprescribing Fluoroquinolones Despite Risks

July 5, 2022 – When Amy Moser had a simple urinary tract infection in her late 20s, her doctor prescribed Cipro, a powerful antibiotic used to treat anthrax and some of the most fearsome bacterial infections. Nearly 2 weeks after she finished her treatment, her left kneecap dislocated while...
HEALTH
TIME

Now That BA.5 Is Dominant, Stopping It Will Be Difficult

Around the world, the latest Omicron subvariant, BA.5, is quickly becoming the dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It just took the top spot in the U.S.: As of the last week of June, BA.5 made up more than half of all new COVID-19 cases, according to new estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s up 10 percentage points compared to the prior week.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Fauci concerned about stalled COVID funding as White House predicts fall tsunami of infection: ‘We are still in the middle of a war here against a very formidable virus’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two and a half years into the pandemic, the U.S. is still at war with COVID-19, and the enemy remains daunting, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday as he discussed COVID funding that remains stalled in Congress.
POTUS
Engadget

FDA says updated COVID-19 Omicron boosters won’t require new clinical trials

A official said vaccine makers won't need to carry out fresh clinical trials to receive approval for booster shots they're updating for newer Omicron variants. Dr. Peter Marks, who runs the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told the agency will use data from trials for vaccines that target BA.1 — the Omicron variant that caused a huge surge in infections last winter — as well as manufacturing data to assess the vaccines. Safety data and preclinical data from animal studies may also be used.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Lakeland Gazette

Elmo Dies Of Myocarditis After Receiving COVID Vaccine￼

Reports have confirmed that beloved Sesame Street resident Elmo died unexpectedly this morning just a few hours after receiving the COVID vaccine. “Elmo not feeling so good,” Elmo reportedly said just moments before collapsing. Officials concluded the cause of death to be “unknown” although medical examiners claim he died...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pharmacists#Drugs#Americans
American Council on Science and Health

Myocarditis or Pericarditis Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination

Post-marketing surveillance of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID vaccination has identified a possible association between its use and subsequent episodes of myocarditis and pericarditis – two forms of heart inflammation. Pericarditis involves the inflammation of the sac containing the heart, which acts as a buffer of the heart’s beat and causes discomfort from all that motion when inflamed. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the middle layers of the heart’s wall, and it too causes pain and may lead to the heart failing its function in fully circulating our blood. Both pericarditis and myocarditis are associated with viral infection, although the underlying cause is unknown in many cases. Both are generally self-limiting problems that resolve with medical support instead of medical intervention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
Fortune

Meet ‘Centaurus,’ the new ‘stealth Omicron.’ It was just found in the U.S. and may escape immunity more than any other COVID strain

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A new Omicron subvariant on the radar of the World Health Organization—one some experts say could be the most immune-evasive yet—has been identified in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Fortune on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

7 types of eye parasites and their symptoms

Some parasites can infect humans. Once inside of a body, parasites can travel to different organs, including the eyes. Without treatment, these infections can lead to eye pain, vision problems, and in some cases, blindness. Parasites are organisms that live in, or on, another organism. The host organism provides the...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

979K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy