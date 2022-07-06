Highland Park mayor: Community in unbelievable grief and sadness

#OnlyInNYC you'll see an ACTUAL HOUSE build on top of an apartment complex (video below). We all know renting and housing is a huge problem in the New York City area but this is getting real out of hand. Would you live in a house built on top of an apartment building?
A three-story apartment building targeted for the “gateway” to Hamilton Street from New Brunswick was approved July 7 by the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The 15-unit building will be constructed at the corner of Hamilton Street and Hawthorne Drive. The building will consist of 10 1-bedroom apartments and...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Dr. Carlos M. Barrera, 27, saw the need for more available medical services for underserved populations greatly increase during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That’s why the Todt Hill resident and chiropractor joined forces with two nurse practitioners -- Timothy A. Aldrich, 52, of Jersey City, N.J.,...
The following letter was sent to ShopRite corporate headquarters:. I have an issue about a recent occurrence at a ShopRite store on Staten Island, wherein former Mayor Rudy Giuliani was inside one of your stores campaigning with his son, who was running for governor. As a former candidate myself, and...
From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here. Trash should be collected on Thursdays in the Woodcrest neighborhood of Cherry Hill, where Fred Linden lives. But the trash he put out...
TRENTON – The new state budget includes a half-million dollars to help Long Branch deal with past and future pop-up parties that can overwhelm the beachfront city. The $500,000 appropriation through the Department of Law and Public Safety was added at the behest of Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, who has also proposed legislation to fund broader responses by the New Jersey State Police to the rowdy social gatherings.
New York City officials are warning parents to be on high alert after small, parasitic worms were discovered in NYC parks. The worms, known as Toxocara, live in the muscles and digestive systems of animals. Now, though, these little critters have been found in all five boroughs.
If you're like my wife and me, we don't like processed food, fast food, and poor substitutions for ethnic cuisine. Our good friends Chris and Vanessa are Columbian and took us to a truly authentic place in Elizabeth. The place is called "Parador Rojo" and it's on Morris Avenue, not...
Burger chain Shake Shack will open two more New Jersey locations this year. The growing, fast-casual eatery is set to open spots in Edison and Jersey City. The Shake Shack in Edison will be located at the Menlo Park Mall, according to Patch, and the Jersey City location will occupy space across from the Grove PATH Plaza at 95 Christopher Columbus Dr., according to Jersey City’s Historic Downtown Special Improvement District.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul makes her tri-state deal roundup debut this week by handing out more than $100 million for affordable housing developments. One of them is Baldwin Commons in Hempstead. Park Grove Development scored $3.1 million for the 33-unit project near the hamlet’s Long Island Rail Road station. The development has already been supported by a $10 million award from a statewide initiative.
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
A fast-growing grocery delivery service that utilizes bicycles has landed in New Jersey. Gorillas, founded by Kağan Sümer in Berlin, Germany, is moving into a 4,000-square-foot space at at 338 Newark Ave., in Jersey City, JerseyDigs reports. Valued at more than $1 billion, Gorillas is one of the...
LEONIA, NJ (PIX11) — A bag containing what appears to be a human placenta and fetal membranes was pulled from the water of a New Jersey park on Wednesday officials said. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office responded to Overpeck County Park after someone pulled the bag from the lake. The county Medical Examiner’s Office is […]
WOODBRIDGE — Contaminated tap water is being blamed for causing a 25-year-old man to develop testicular cancer. In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Middlesex County, a former resident of the Fords section says Middlesex Water Co. failed to warn or notify the public about high levels of chemicals in the water.
It wasn’t that long ago when we felt like we were being inundated with New Yorkers all at once; choked and crowded into our already densely populated state with people escaping city life during COVID. Of course, it was mostly New Yorkers who were leaving their crammed quarters to...
Spotted lanternflies are back this summer, and the Verona Environmental Commission (VEC) is sharing information from its own work and Rutgers University’s Environmental Stewards program about what to do about the invasive pest. Spotted lanterflies are triangular-shaped insects that are black with white dots that later develop red wings.
While spending summers in New York City are fun, experiencing heat waves in a concrete jungle is not so much. Once you step into a subway, you’ll be wishing you’d planned that summer vacation out of the city way in advance. However, it’s not too late to have your dreamy beach getaway. Within a few hours of Manhattan, you can find some wonderful beach towns that offer plenty of activities for you and friends or family to have a great time. The best part is that it doesn’t require too much planning—just choose the dates and book one of these rentals we’ve rounded up to get you started.
EDISON — A wildfire in an industrial area that created heavy smoke visible from the New Jersey Turnpike was fully contained early Tuesday evening. The fire broke out off Meadow Road in Edison around 11:30 a.m. in an area formerly known as the Kin-Buc landfill, according to the Township of Edison. Firefighters from Edison and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service worked together to get the fire that consumed 59 acres contained by 6 p.m.
Several New Jersey communities are dealing with the fallout from backyard fireworks displays. A 40-year-old woman was severely injured Monday evening when a firework struck her in the eye at her home on Stuyvesant Road in Teaneck. Police chief Glenn O'Reilly said the woman's eye was bleeding and she was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.
