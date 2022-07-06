ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Highland Park mayor: Community in unbelievable grief and sadness

MSNBC
 2 days ago

www.msnbc.com

iheart.com

Actual House Built On Top Of NYC Apartment Rooftop

#OnlyInNYC you'll see an ACTUAL HOUSE build on top of an apartment complex (video below). We all know renting and housing is a huge problem in the New York City area but this is getting real out of hand. Would you live in a house built on top of an apartment building?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
franklinreporter.com

15-Unit Apartment Building Approved For Hamilton Street ‘Gateway’

A three-story apartment building targeted for the “gateway” to Hamilton Street from New Brunswick was approved July 7 by the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The 15-unit building will be constructed at the corner of Hamilton Street and Hawthorne Drive. The building will consist of 10 1-bedroom apartments and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
City
Highland Park, NJ
Government
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s pop-up party tab: A $500,000 grant to Long Branch police

TRENTON – The new state budget includes a half-million dollars to help Long Branch deal with past and future pop-up parties that can overwhelm the beachfront city. The $500,000 appropriation through the Department of Law and Public Safety was added at the behest of Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, who has also proposed legislation to fund broader responses by the New Jersey State Police to the rowdy social gatherings.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Shake Shack to open 2 more N.J. locations

Burger chain Shake Shack will open two more New Jersey locations this year. The growing, fast-casual eatery is set to open spots in Edison and Jersey City. The Shake Shack in Edison will be located at the Menlo Park Mall, according to Patch, and the Jersey City location will occupy space across from the Grove PATH Plaza at 95 Christopher Columbus Dr., according to Jersey City’s Historic Downtown Special Improvement District.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Tri-state deal roundup: Affordable housing, multifamily sale, hospital conversion

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul makes her tri-state deal roundup debut this week by handing out more than $100 million for affordable housing developments. One of them is Baldwin Commons in Hempstead. Park Grove Development scored $3.1 million for the 33-unit project near the hamlet’s Long Island Rail Road station. The development has already been supported by a $10 million award from a statewide initiative.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WETM 18 News

New York COVID update Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

$1B German Grocery Delivery Startup Lands In New Jersey

A fast-growing grocery delivery service that utilizes bicycles has landed in New Jersey. Gorillas, founded by Kağan Sümer in Berlin, Germany, is moving into a 4,000-square-foot space at at 338 Newark Ave., in Jersey City, JerseyDigs reports. Valued at more than $1 billion, Gorillas is one of the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Possible human placenta, fetal membranes found in NJ lake

LEONIA, NJ (PIX11) — A bag containing what appears to be a human placenta and fetal membranes was pulled from the water of a New Jersey park on Wednesday officials said. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office responded to Overpeck County Park after someone pulled the bag from the lake. The county Medical Examiner’s Office is […]
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
myveronanj.com

How To Kill Spotted Lanternflies

Spotted lanternflies are back this summer, and the Verona Environmental Commission (VEC) is sharing information from its own work and Rutgers University’s Environmental Stewards program about what to do about the invasive pest. Spotted lanterflies are triangular-shaped insects that are black with white dots that later develop red wings.
VERONA, NJ
Thrillist

The Best Beach Houses to Escape to This Summer Near NYC

While spending summers in New York City are fun, experiencing heat waves in a concrete jungle is not so much. Once you step into a subway, you’ll be wishing you’d planned that summer vacation out of the city way in advance. However, it’s not too late to have your dreamy beach getaway. Within a few hours of Manhattan, you can find some wonderful beach towns that offer plenty of activities for you and friends or family to have a great time. The best part is that it doesn’t require too much planning—just choose the dates and book one of these rentals we’ve rounded up to get you started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Smokey Edison, NJ wildfire contained in industrial area, 35 workers evacuated

EDISON — A wildfire in an industrial area that created heavy smoke visible from the New Jersey Turnpike was fully contained early Tuesday evening. The fire broke out off Meadow Road in Edison around 11:30 a.m. in an area formerly known as the Kin-Buc landfill, according to the Township of Edison. Firefighters from Edison and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service worked together to get the fire that consumed 59 acres contained by 6 p.m.
New Jersey 101.5

Fireworks incidents, complaints erupt across NJ

Several New Jersey communities are dealing with the fallout from backyard fireworks displays. A 40-year-old woman was severely injured Monday evening when a firework struck her in the eye at her home on Stuyvesant Road in Teaneck. Police chief Glenn O'Reilly said the woman's eye was bleeding and she was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment.
TEANECK, NJ

