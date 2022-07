We all have different causes that call us to action. These days, there are plenty to choose from - whether it's gun rights, the abortion debate, or even the war in Ukraine. But with so many big problems out there, the idea of working to make real change happen can be intimidating, or it can feel futile - or both. Life Kit's Andee Tagle offers a different view on what it means to be an activist.

ADVOCACY ・ 12 HOURS AGO