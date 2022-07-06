ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

10-Year-Old Twins Save Dad from Drowning in Pool: 'I'll Be Grateful for the Rest of My Life'

By Stephanie Wenger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwin brothers from Alabama are being praised for their heroics after saving their drowning father from a backyard pool. Bridon and Christian Hassig, 10, and their 11-year-old friend, Sam Ebert, jumped into action when they noticed their father Brad needed help while attempting underwater breathing exercises in their pool on June...

Bee?
2d ago

What a great story. The quick thinking these heroic young boys did saved their Daddy. Great Job Boys!! You have made not only your parents and community so proud, but those of us who don't know you personally who read your story. Big Hugs

itsjustme
2d ago

God's hands were in this totally!!! Quick thinking, God's strength and Mercy saved this man's life!!!!!! God bless you all🙏🙏🙏

Upworthy

10-year-old twins save dad from drowning using CPR they saw in movie scenes: 'It was very scary'

Brad Hassig was swimming with his 10-year-old twin sons and their 11-year-old neighbor in his family's backyard pool in Mountain Brook, Alabama, one Tuesday afternoon last month when he decided to do underwater breathing exercises. As a calming technique, the 46-year-old would go underwater and hold his breath for about a minute before resurfacing. "It's relaxing. I love doing breathing exercises," Hassig, who owns his own chiropractic practice, told The Washington Post. "I just like the peace of being underwater." However, unlike other times when he's done the ritual without any problems, on June 14, the father-of-three suddenly started to drown in front of the young boys.
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
People

8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over During Performance at Utah Fourth of July Parade

An 8-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle during a Fourth of July parade in Utah, according to her family. Kaysville Fire Department confirmed on Facebook that Monday's parade ended early "due to a medical emergency" on Main Street, which the Kaysville Police Department described as "an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle and a participant."
Daily Beast

Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. “I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even f*****g buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously,” she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. “He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life,” she wrote.
