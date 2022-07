Willie has been missing since being involved in a vehicle accident in the 6100 block of Highway 22 outside of Southern Pines at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7. Willie was last seen on Farm Life School Road on July 8. If you see him, please call 910.315.0557 or 910.992.9376.

