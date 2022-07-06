Ariana Madix Says Lala Kent Has Grown Since Her Split From Randall Emmett

Time to mend fences. The latest season of Vanderpump Rules was a rocky one for Ariana Madix and Lala Kent’s relationship. But now that the dust has settled, the two have worked through their issues. And have actually developed a real friendship.

Ariana recently told Us Weekly, “Lala and I are in a really great place right now and I hope it continues that way. I hope we get closer to each other and I hope that our friendship continues to grow.” She added, “Sometimes one of us would say something that we would hear about through the grapevine, at least for me. And instead of just hitting each other up immediately to talk about it, it would fester and it creates a worse issue. Then when we see each other, tensions are really high. So I’m very excited for where our friendship is headed.”

Last season, Ariana took issue with some of the comments Lala made about her prior to filming. Lala stated, “[Ariana] loves a good underdog. She loves anyone who’s drowning, which is great when you’re the one drowning because she’s definitely going to throw you the life vest. You know, with Ariana, it is what it is.” She continued, “It’s like, you know what, let’s not pretend. You don’t give a f—k about me. I don’t care about you — whatever. You know? Unfollowed her on the ‘gram. Which, you know, for us, it’s like, pretty — that solidifies a lot, right? Yeah, I’m good on you.”

Regardless, Ariana admitted that she wants to be in a good place with those in her life. She told Us Weekly, “Our friendship is — I think it’s a washing machine cycle of ups and downs. Like I said in Palm Springs, when I was like, ‘We’re going to have fun, no matter what.’ And we did. We are able to have fun together, but then there were things that were said that again made it worse.” Ariana noted, “I don’t want to not be friends. I don’t like having bad blood and animosity with people, so of course, like, I want things to be good.”

Ariana also gave credit where credit is due when it comes to Lala navigating the end of her tumultuous relationship with Randall Emmett. After 5 years of dating, Lala broke off her engagement to Randall over rumors that he cheated on her. The two share 15 month old daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett. Ariana asserted, “Lala is the kind of person who will always land on her feet. She [also] has a really great support system. Her mom and her brother are really amazing and they’re there for her and Ocean.”

She concluded, “I just think that she’s grown a lot from that situation. I really think that whoever comes next, they better be good. They better be solid. There better [be] no more of those shenanigans.”

Those shenanigans Ariana might be referring to are outlined in some of Lala’s post-split revelations about their relationship. In addition, a recent bombshell report on Randall just came out in the Los Angeles Times. The exposè detailed his legal issues and allegations of abuse. Lala will likely need the support and now she has one more person in her corner.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT ARIANA AND LALA MADE UP? DO YOU THINK IT WILL CONTINUE DURING SEASON 10 OF VPR?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]