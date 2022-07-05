Grundy County police reports

TOLUCA – The driver of a truck that was struck by a train in Marshal County is facing felony charges after an investigation by authorities. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they took a report of a stolen truck from Dana in southern LaSalle County. Officials say the same truck was involved in a collision with a train in Marshal County and that the driver allegedly fled the scene. After an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office say that a 24-year-old Dana man allegedly filed a false police report. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a valid license, and disobeying a signal of a approaching train along with the class 4 felony for filing the false police report.

DANA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO