Grundy County, IL

Grundy County police reports

By Morris Herald-News staff report
 2 days ago
Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

  • Osvaldo Fernandes, 21, of Lyons was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Grundy County Jail on the charges of aggravated driving under the influence and endangering the life or health of a child in the 3400 Block of Route 47 in Morris at 9:31 p.m. Monday.

Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County man arrested for filing a false police report

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle County man has been charged with a felony for filing a false police report Thursday. According to a LaSalle County press release, the Lasalle and Marshall County Sheriff’s offices arrested 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson for filing a false police report and other traffic-related charges.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Investigation into train vs vehicle crash leads to felony charges for Dana man

TOLUCA – The driver of a truck that was struck by a train in Marshal County is facing felony charges after an investigation by authorities. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they took a report of a stolen truck from Dana in southern LaSalle County. Officials say the same truck was involved in a collision with a train in Marshal County and that the driver allegedly fled the scene. After an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office say that a 24-year-old Dana man allegedly filed a false police report. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a valid license, and disobeying a signal of a approaching train along with the class 4 felony for filing the false police report.
DANA, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Five-Count Felony Indictment Against Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras –

Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras is facing a five-count grand jury felony indictment after having been arrested on Father’s Day and charged with aggravated DUI and operating while license revoked, with further investigations revealing had two previous DUI convictions and two previous convictions of driving on a revoked license.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Investigation Continues Surrounding Credit Union Robbery In Streator

No arrests have been announced yet regarding an armed robbery at Streator Community Credit Union. Just before 5 o'clock Thursday afternoon, a message was sent out by the Streator Police Department and Illinois State Police announcing a robbery at the credit union on North Park Street. A gun was allegedly displayed and the suspect's vehicle, possibly a White Ford Explorer was last seen in the area of Elm and Sherman Streets. It's thought to have passenger side rear end damage.
STREATOR, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
City
Lyons, IL
City
Morris, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Grundy County, IL
Crime & Safety
WSPY NEWS

Individuals Indicted by Grundy County Grand Jury on July 6th

Robert Galloway, 38, of Pickens, South Carolina, was indicted for the unlawful delivery of more than 900 grams of cocaine, a class X felony and, for the unlawful possession of more than 900 grams of cocaine, a class X felony. Terry McMillan, 49, of Morris was indicted for the unlawful...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Joliet woman charged after Yorkville traffic stop

A Joliet woman is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering the health of child, and resisting a police officer. 35-year-old Bertha T. Solorzano, of Joliet, was charged after a traffic stop in Yorkville Monday. According to the Yorkville Police Department it happened in the area of Route 47 and Fountainview Drive at around two in the morning. A Yorkville police report says there was one juvenile passenger at the time.
YORKVILLE, IL
mchenrysheriff.org

Elgin Man Arrested for Felony Drug Charges

On July 1, 2022, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Kane County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Andreas Rendas, age 21 of Elgin, for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis. On July 1, 2022, Investigators from the...
ELGIN, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue. Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said...
GLENWOOD, IL
starvedrock.media

Ex-Finance Manager For Woodhaven Lakes Accused Of Embezzlement

There's a new embezzlement case to report. Fifty-four-year-old Donna Unrath of Amboy is charged with the felony of theft between $10,000 to $100,000. While working as finance manager for the Woodhaven Association at Woodhaven Lakes in Sublette, Unrath allegedly stole cash over a seven-year period from the camping community. She's...
SUBLETTE, IL
wjol.com

Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot

The Mokena Police Department responded to the Meijer Grocery Store located at 11305 W. Lincoln Highway in reference to an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. Police were called to the scene at 10:47 p.m. on July 5th. Mokena Officers arrived and spoke with the 73-year-old victim who stated that he was loading...
starvedrock.media

Wild Arrest Story Includes Collision Between Train And Truck

Filing a false report with law enforcement is a terrible idea, but a Dana man did just that, and now he's facing big trouble. On Friday, a train collided with a pickup truck in Toluca. The driver of the truck bailed out before impact and then left the scene of the accident. Later that night, 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson of Dana reported to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office that his pickup had been stolen earlier.
DANA, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after ATV crash in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Ill. - One person was killed and another remains hospitalized after an ATV crash in Kane County. At about 12:45 a.m. Monday, Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 18N800 block of Ridgefield Boulevard for reports of an ATV crash. According to the initial investigation, the ATV had...
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS News

Naperville police investigate Tuesday night carjacking

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville police are investigating a carjacking which took place Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Naper Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of the carjacking, police said. Soon after parking his vehicle, three subjects approached the victim. The...
NAPERVILLE, IL
