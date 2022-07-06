ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Parents of alleged July 4 parade shooter release statement, retain attorney

By Andy Koval
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago
This undated handout photo provided by the City of Highland Park Police Department shows Robert (Bobby) E. Crimo III. (City of Highland Park Police Department… Read More

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WGN) — The parents of the alleged Highland Park July 4 parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them. In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case, said that the Crimo family has retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo II, ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019. Additionally, the parents have retained Steve Greenberg’s firm to represent them and released the following statement through him:

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to everybody.”

In a press conference Tuesday evening, seven counts of first-degree murder charges were announced against Crimo III. More charges, like aggravated battery, are expected in the coming days.

fox32chicago.com

Former classmate of Robert Crimo describes suspected Highland Park gunman

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - We're learning more and more about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park massacre. What was he like as a kid? Were there any warning signs?. FOX 32's Corey McPherrin spoke to Gracie Sclamberg — a young woman who went to school with the suspect from the age of five all the way through high school.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
localsyr.com

Cazenovia Police Department on high alert after Chicago mass shooting

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In the wake of yet another mass shooting in this country, this time during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left six dead and more than 30 injured, communities were on edge as they tried to carry on with their regularly scheduled Independence Day festivities.
