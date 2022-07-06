ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Rickey Smiley Sets It Owt To Atomic Dog At A Wedding On A Yacht & Doesn’t Miss A Beat

By @IndiaMonee
 2 days ago
Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

One thing about Rickey Smiley is that anytime Atomic Dog comes on, he’s going to set it owt for the bruhz!

Over the weekend Rickey attended a wedding and the cameraman caught him in action. We all know when Atomic Dog is being played, Rickey will come out of the shadows of anywhere and represent. See him get down and set it off for the men of Omega Psi Phi below.

