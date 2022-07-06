ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Me The Song Lyrics You Misheard For Years And How You Found Out The Real Ones

By Jess Goodwin
 1 day ago

Even if you've listened to a song dozens — or hundreds — of times, it can be extremely easy to misinterpret a lyric or two.

NBC / Via giphy.com

I, for example, only recently learned that the opening line to The Smashing Pumpkins' "The Beginning is the End is the Beginning" is "send a heartbeat to" and not "send a happy tune."

Netflix / Via giphy.com

I also thought for way too long that Britney Spears was singing "your toxic cum slipping under" instead of "you're toxic, I'm slipping under."

NBC / Via giphy.com

Slipping under what? I don't know.

Now I want to know which lyrics you misheard for ages before finding out the truth. Head to the comments to share for your chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

CBS / Via giphy.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
