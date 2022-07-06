Tell Me The Song Lyrics You Misheard For Years And How You Found Out The Real Ones
Even if you've listened to a song dozens — or hundreds — of times, it can be extremely easy to misinterpret a lyric or two.NBC / Via giphy.com
I, for example, only recently learned that the opening line to The Smashing Pumpkins' "The Beginning is the End is the Beginning" is "send a heartbeat to" and not "send a happy tune."Netflix / Via giphy.com
I also thought for way too long that Britney Spears was singing "your toxic cum slipping under" instead of "you're toxic, I'm slipping under."NBC / Via giphy.com
Slipping under what? I don't know.
