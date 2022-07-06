ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Nipsey Hussle's Killer Has Been Convicted Of Murder

By David Mack
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gAO9_0gWg4d7900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRbVW_0gWg4d7900

Rapper Nipsey Hussle in Atlanta in 2018

Prince Williams / WireImage

A California jury has convicted a man on Wednesday of the 2019 murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles.

After less than two full days of deliberations, the jury found Eric Holder guilty of first-degree murder.

Hussle, whose legal name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot dead outside of a clothing store he owned in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. He was 33 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zcsax_0gWg4d7900

Holder in court in Los Angeles on June 30

Frederic J. Brown / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

At trial, prosecutors said Holder shot Hussle following a chance encounter in a parking lot between the two men, who had both previously been members of the same street gang, the Rollin' 60s.

When Hussle told Holder he had heard that Holder had been cooperating with police, the man returned about 10 minutes later with a handgun and opened fire.

Holder's attorneys argued their client was not guilty of murder, but the lesser crime of involuntary manslaughter.

They acknowledged Holder had pulled the trigger, but argued he had acted in the "heat of passion" upon being called a snitch, and thus lacked premeditation.

“That heat of passion consisted of being called publicly a snitch by someone as famous as Nipsey Hussle,” defense attorney Aaron Jansen said at trial . “This is a provocation that stirs up rage and powerful emotion.”

Prior to his death, Hussle had been a Grammy-nominated star who had left behind gang life and wanted to improve his neighborhood. Posthumously, he earned three more Grammy nominations and two wins.

He was publicly mourned by a number of celebrities, including Rihanna, Drake, Issa Rae , and former president Barack Obama .

Since his death, his family has opened a second store for his brand, The Marathon Clothing, to carry on his legacy. They've said they plan to convert the original location, which closed following the shooting, into a community center offering music programs.

Jul. 06, 2022, at 18:40 PM

More on this

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine's 'Snitch' Reputation Has Cost Him Another Valuable Relationship

6ix9ine’s decision to become the federal government’s star witness in the case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods may have secured his freedom, but it cost him a boatload of valuable relationships. From 50 Cent to Bobby Shmurda, a laundry list of rappers and producers refuse to be affiliated with the infamous “snitch” — and Scott Storch is one of them.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Rapper who bragged in music video about getting rich from EDD fraud agrees to plea deal

A Memphis rapper who boasted in a YouTube music video that he used pandemic-related unemployment benefits fraud to get rich has agreed to plead guilty to federal fraud and firearms charges, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, aka "Nuke Bizzle," agreed to plead guilty one count of mail fraud and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He is expected to enter his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles soon.According to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint in the case, Baines posted a music video...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Rihanna
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced To In-Home Detention: Report

After tense back and forths regarding whether or not he purposefully failed to register as a sex offender, Kenneth Petty has learned his fate. Nicki Minaj's husband has been entangled in legal drama after Petty moved to California but did not register with the state. The rapper's husband served time after he reportedly pleaded guilty to an attempted rape charge decades ago.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Akron Cops Shot Unarmed Black Man Dozens of Times, Body Cam Footage Shows

Eight Akron, Ohio police officers have been placed on paid leave after body camera footage was released showing them chasing and gunning down an unarmed Black man. Police killed Jayland Walker, 25, in the early morning hours of June 27, after attempting to stop him for traffic and equipment violations. Walker continued driving as police pursued him in their cars and then on foot after Walker got out of the passenger side of his car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#South Los Angeles#Violent Crime
BET

Woman Who Drove Man Accused In Nipsey Hussle Death Testifies

The woman who prosecutors say drove a getaway car just after rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot to death in 2019 testified Tuesday (June 21) that she was unwitting that the accused gunman Eric Holder planned to shoot him. According to the Associated Press, Bryannita Nicholson, 35, said she was casually...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Man Accused of Murdering Nipsey Hussle Reportedly Assaulted in Jail

Nipsey Hussle’s alleged murderer was unable to attend his trial on Tuesday, reportedly due to injuries he suffered from being physically assaulted in jail. Rolling Stone writes that Eric Holder, 32, a Rollin’ 60s gang member accused of fatally shooting Nipsey outside a South Los Angeles shopping center on March 31, 2019, was attacked sometime after leaving a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday afternoon. A source told the magazine Holder “suffered more than a black eye,” although the extent of his injuries have not yet been confirmed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Jury convicts gunman in rapper Nipsey Hussle's murder

July 6 (UPI) -- The gunman accused of shooting hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle at least 10 times was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder. A Los Angeles jury convicted Eric R. Holder Jr., a former acquaintance of Hussle, in the rapper's death. Holder and Hussle knew each other as children...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NME

Man who shot Nipsey Hussle convicted of first-degree murder

The man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle has been convicted of first-degree murder. 32-year-old Eric Holder Jr. shot Hussle outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. According to prosecutors, Hussle was shot 10 times, with bullets striking him in his head and torso, as well as severing his spine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'How to Murder Your Husband' Author Sentencing Revealed for Murdering Her Husband

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, the self-published romance novelist who authored the essay "How to Murder Your Husband," was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of her husband. A jury in May found the 71-year-old Oregon woman guilty of second-degree murder for the June 2018 murder of her husband Daniel Brophy. Crampton-Brophy has the possibility of parole after 25 years in custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

10K+
Followers
940
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy