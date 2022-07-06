Velma Ferrell, 75

Kimberly Diane Satterlee Curtis, 50, of Monticello, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. She was born October 10, 1971, in Monticello, to the late Billy Ray Satterlee and Darlene Cater Satterlee. She was a member of the Tabernacle of Faith Church and a...
Deborah Jean Swift (Debra), 53, of Monticello, departed this life at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born January 24, 1969, to the late Herman Handley, and Lillie Mae Washington Swift. In addition to her mother and father, Debra is preceded in death by her son, Jermaine Swift,...
Marlan Dale Touchstone, 65, of Monticello, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Baptist Health in Conway. He was born May 28, 1957, in Fallbrook, Calif. to the late Robert Jackson Touchstone and Christine Walker Touchstone. He spent many years doing what he loved as a carpenter. Marlan also spent his time restoring and riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Florence Baptist Church.
It is that time of year again. For the next six weeks, the Advance-Monticellonian will run the annual Readers’ Choice ballot in the newspaper and on our newly updated website, www.advancemonticellonian.com. Citizens are encouraged to take a moment and vote for the best of the best in Drew County.
