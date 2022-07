Bring the family for a fun night of Movies Under the Stars throughout the summer at various Murfreesboro locations on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Concessions are available for purchase. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs. Movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free for all ages. For more information, find the Movies Under the Stars: Patterson Park event on Facebook, call 615-893-7439 or email lwright@murfreesborotn.gov. Text MOVIE to 38276 to be notified of movie cancellations.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO