ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Report: Justice Department probing Texas' border mission

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmDGi_0gWfKSxs00
FILE - National Guardsmen stands watch over a fence near the International bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp, on Sept. 18, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas' multibillion-dollar border security mission that has given the National Guard arrest powers and seen state authorities bus migrants to Washington, D.C., according to public records. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas -- The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas' multibillion-dollar border security mission that has given the National Guard arrest powers and seen state authorities bus migrants to Washington, D.C., according to public records.

A lawyer for the state police agency acknowledged the federal probe of Gov. Greg Abbott's initiative to curb people crossing from Mexico in a May email, records obtained by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune show. The state prison system also cited a “formal investigation” in a letter seeking to withhold public records related to Operation Lone Star.

The investigation comes to light as a human smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead in a sweltering tractor-trailer highlights the limits of state and federal border controls. Crossings along the entire southern border are at or near their highest point in about two decades.

Last year, Abbott, a Republican seeking reelection, rolled out a massive law enforcement apparatus on the border, alleging inaction by President Joe Biden's administration. The surge in officers has driven arrests — including for trespassing, low-level amounts of marijuana and other minor crimes that appear to have little to do with border security. Some of those detained have spent weeks in state jails.

The emails from Texas Department of Public Safety officials indicate federal authorities are looking at whether the operation may have broken a law against discrimination based on race, color or national origin by organizations receiving federal funds.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice’s civil right’s division declined to comment. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman did not respond to a request for comment

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice provided information about Operation Lone Star to Department of Justice officials after they requested it in March, according to spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez. She said the state prison system “has and continues to follow all state, and federal laws as the state of Texas responds to the ongoing crisis at the border."

Since April, Abbott has also offered migrants bus rides to Washington, D.C., saying he was taking the immigration issue to Congress’ doorstep. So far, about 3,000 migrants have taken the trip at a cost of more than $5 million.

The efforts have not stopped a recent increase in crossings at the southern border. Authorities stopped migrants from crossing illegally 523,000 times between January and May, up from 417,000 over the same span a year ago.

Comments / 40

Thomas Bell
1d ago

Maybe you should be doing your job and arresting anyone including the Biden Administration for violating our constitution and opening the border as a free for all. Texas and any other border state and the rest of the states have the right to protect themselves from illegal aliens. If memory serves me right the Biden Administration was bussing and flying illegals in the dead of the night and dropping them off wherever they felt to

Reply(16)
41
Just someone!
1d ago

Wow so instead of worrying or investigating into Hunter Biden, and the money laundering from The Fake pres to Ukraine and all the corruption they have caused, including trying to trample on our 2A rights, they are willing to continue to protect the invaders coming across our Borders everything that is happening in this Country we love is standing for everything against it, they continue to do nothing and the parents that put their own kids in harms way to continue to come to America 🇺🇸, if the illegals can afford to hire mules and to get them across then they can go back and work harder on their own issue's in their own countries, there will be no law in the coming future and these illegals coming in will just overwhelm our systems, we are at the tipping point of no return and it is Happening every day faster then we see it. God help us all when that Happens!

Reply(2)
21
Glenn Coleman
1d ago

only U. S. citizens, have constitutional rights they do not apply to illegals who are violation international an state in America why do Democrats want to help them violate or laws, so, badly. they use up state a federal resources that could go to citizens! take American jobs from citizens and take up educational time from teachers who, have to slow down so non english can try an learn also, and in most cases resources are used to hire bilingual teachers to make up for barriers which take from our children

Reply(1)
12
Related
The Associated Press

Judge: Execution can't proceed without religious requests

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. Gonzales, 39, has asked that when he is executed, his spiritual adviser be allowed in the death chamber so she can pray aloud, hold his hand and place her other hand on his chest. “Receiving God’s touch is a sacred concept in the Bible and even the lepers were touched by God. The specific physical contact I have requested is vitally important to me as I am making my spiritual transition into the paradise of God,” Gonzales said in court documents filed last month.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
thecentersquare.com

Cuccinelli: No judge has ever declared invasion before in U.S. history

(The Center Square) – U.S. judges declaring an invasion at the southern border hasn't occurred before until this week, Ken Cuccinelli, former U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director and deputy secretary of Department of Homeland Security, said. On Tuesday, four county judges in Texas declared an invasion citing Article...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

‘Satanic’ Georgia Tablets Despised by Conspiracy Theorists Bombed

Part of a Georgia monument despised by right-wing conspiracy theorists was reduced to rubble on Wednesday morning by an explosion, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The bomb attack targeted the Georgia Guidestones, a set of mysterious, 19-foot tall tablets inscribed with messages that appear to offer advice on how humanity should recover from an apocalyptic event. Pictures of the site on social media appeared to show that one of the monument’s four main tablets had been destroyed in the bombing.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
Newsweek

Beto O'Rourke's Chances of Ousting Greg Abbott Are Getting Better

A new UT/Texas Politics Project poll shows Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke slowly cutting into incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott's lead without the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade being factored into the data. The poll of 1,200 registered Texans conducted between June 16 and 24, largely before...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Immigration Policy#The Texas Tribune#National Guard#Propublica#Republican
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
POLITICO

Appeals court panel casts doubt on DACA legality

A panel of federal judges in New Orleans on Wednesday appeared unconvinced by the Justice Department’s arguments defending the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with the fate of nearly 600,000 so-called Dreamers hanging in the balance. The three-judge panel is hearing appeals by the Biden...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

San Antonio sheriff rips into Gov Abbott for turning migrant trailer tragedy into ‘one big campaign stunt’

The sheriff of Bexar County, which contains San Antonio, has expressed his disappointment and anger at Texas Governor Greg Abbott for turning the tractor-trailer tragedy into “one big campaign stunt”.Sheriff Javier Salazar penned a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday accusing Mr Abbott of using the trailer tragedy – in which at least 53 migrants lost their lives — to gain political points.Hours after the victims were found “stacked” inside a tractor-trailer southwest of San Antonio’s downtown on Monday night amid 103F temperatures, Mr Abbott blamed the deaths on Mr Biden and his immigration policies. “These deaths are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
POLITICO

One of the Arizona Republicans seeking to take on Greg Stanton released an ad saying he needs an AR-15 to fight "a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods."

Jerone Davison has a crowded primary in this competitive Arizona seat. What happened: Republican Jerone Davison, a former NFL player and pastor now challenging Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.), released an ad on Wednesday as the state's primary elections near defending the need for full-on assault weapons. Key line: "When this...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy