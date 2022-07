Over the last few years, as we have been able to peer back deeper and deeper into the early Universe, astronomers have been discovering something extremely puzzling. Before the Universe was a billion years old, giant black holes up to over a billion times the mass of the Sun had already somehow formed. Given what we know about black hole formation and growth, the presence and size of these behemoths is extremely challenging to explain. How did they get there, so soon after the Big Bang? And how did they get so danged big?

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO