Mora, MN

Public Hearing-City of Mora

 2 days ago

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER THE VACATION OF PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Mora, Minnesota, will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 6:30 p.m....

Kanabec County Times Online

Public Hearing-Kanabec County Planning Commission

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, July 25th, 2022 at the hour of 7:00 p.m. via teleconferencing or in-person, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on:. Interim Use Permit Application – Vacation Rental. 2595 300th Avenue, Brook Park, MN 55007, PID #13.01895.00. Jaramie Wood. The Planning...
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

City of Ogilvie Filing Affidavits of Candidacy

The first day of filing affidavits of candidacy for a statutory city general election is Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022. The last day for filing is August 16, 2022 at 5 p.m. Candidates must complete an affidavit of candidacy and pay the $2.00 filing fee at the time of filing. Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted at Ogilvie City Hall, 102 N. Hill Ave., during the regular business hours or by mail (must be received during the filing period).
OGILVIE, MN
fox9.com

The Unofficial closes as staff alleges email layoffs with no notice

ST. ANTHONY, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A popular watering hole in St. Anthony abruptly announced its closing to employees who allege they were notified via email only after the doors were already locked. An email circulated among employees from The Unofficial owner Chris Chistopherson informed them the doors would be...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Probate-Parson Estate

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR FORMAL PROBATE AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN THAT on the 11th day of August at 10 a.m, a hearing will be held via Zoom at the Kanabec County Courthouse, 18 North Vine Street, Mora, Minnesota, for formal probate and for the appointment of Lisa Goranson, Kanabec County Collections Officer, whose address is 905 Forest Avenue East, Suite 150, Mora, MN, 55051, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Paulson (R) files to run in District 10B

Blake Paulson has filed the paperwork with the Benton County Auditor to run for State Representative on the Republican ticket in District 10B. The youngest candidate in the race, Blake said, “Our state and nation face never-before-seen challenges, which won’t be solved by old ideas. I know how to bring new energy and new ideas to the fight for our future, which we must win at all costs.”
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Vote now for best local businesses

I will occasionally be looking at social media sites where I see people frequently asking for a recommendation of a service professional or place to eat. The question is usually followed by numerous suggestions with almost everyone saying that their recommendation is the best. It is very rare but sometimes all of the suggestions are for the same person/place.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

East Central Regional Development Commission

The proposed Local Human Service Transit Coordination Plan for Region 7E is available for public review and comment. This document can be found online at www.ecrdc.org or at the offices of the East Central Regional Development Commission: 100 Park Street S., Mora, MN. Comments may be submitted electronically to: karen.onan@ecrdc.org or mailed to: ECRDC, Attn: Karen Onan, 100 Park Street S., Mora, MN 55051. Questions: call 320-679-4065 #32. Deadline to comment is 12:00 p.m. on July 30, 2022.
MORA, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Poor reporting makes light of serious issue

I am messaging you today in regards to a recent article written in the Kanabec County Times dated June 30, 2022. You do a major disservice to the community you serve in a small article written under your “Crime Briefs” section. This article mentions a recent crime that took place in the northern part of the county regarding a burglary (oh, and a t-shirt) on Olympic street.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
#The Mora City Council
Kanabec County Times Online

Foreclosure-Nikodym

MORTGAGOR(S): Bradley W Nikodym, a single person. Recorded: October 19, 2011 Kanabec County Recorder. And assigned to: Associated Bank, N.A. Recorded: October 19, 2011 Kanabec County Recorder. Document Number: 240884. Transaction Agent: Not Applicable. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable. Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Peoples National Bank of Mora. Residential Mortgage...
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Traffic Alert: Crash On Highway 10 Near Becker

(KNSI) – Westbound lanes on Highway 10 near Becker are back open after a crash between a dump truck and a pickup on Friday afternoon. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. near 137th Street. AirCare was called to the scene. Officials released no information on any injuries. ___
BECKER, MN
KARE 11

Former Princeton teacher charged with assault

PRINCETON, Minnesota — A former teacher has been charged with assault after video surveillance allegedly shows her throwing a hockey stick, and hitting a student in the mouth, according to court documents. Kimberly June Neubauer is charged with third-degree assault in connection to an incident on March 29, 2022...
CBS Minnesota

Body found along shore of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale Tuesday afternoon.Officers were dispatched to the lake at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible body in the water.When officers arrived, they found a man face down in the water. The man was determined to be dead on scene.Police say there does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety.The incident remains under investigation.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
WJON

Benton County Man Hurt in Stearns County Crash

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- A Benton County man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 5 near Holdingford shortly after 6:30 a.m. The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Jeffrey Kaeter of Rice was heading...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Grand Jury indicts Johnson for murder

A grand jury indicted Jackson Duce Johnson, 31, of Mora on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder for the death of Christeen Jo Massey. Jackson was previously charged with two counts of second-degree murder, however on June 22 a Grand Jury determined there was probable cause to charge Johnson with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of murder in the second-degree.
MORA, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Farewell with gratitude

This is my last issue as editor of the Kanabec County Times. I never thought I would have one, but here it is. Later this month I am taking a new job as community development director with the city of Mora. This week I’ve been thinking a lot about my...
MORA, MN
WNCY

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. “Some kids were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Kanabec County Times Online

Permission to live

The number of opioid-involved overdose deaths have increased in Minnesota since 2000: from 54 in 2000 to 678 in 2020. Much of this increase is attributed to the increase of a deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl, laced into other drugs. To some it may seem counterintuitive, but Mora’s largest substance abuse...
MORA, MN

