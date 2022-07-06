ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mora, MN

East Central Regional Development Commission

Kanabec County Times Online
 2 days ago

The proposed Local Human Service Transit Coordination Plan for Region 7E is available for public review and comment. This document...

Kanabec County Times Online

Poor reporting makes light of serious issue

I am messaging you today in regards to a recent article written in the Kanabec County Times dated June 30, 2022. You do a major disservice to the community you serve in a small article written under your “Crime Briefs” section. This article mentions a recent crime that took place in the northern part of the county regarding a burglary (oh, and a t-shirt) on Olympic street.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on stage in Pine City

The Pine City Heritage Players Community Theater has announced that tickets are on sale for this year’s summer musical, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” After a somewhat uncertain start to the schedule, video auditions were completed during the first week of June as the group announced their selection of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”as this year’s show.
PINE CITY, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Logan Graves sets single-season record at Morris

Over the course of the 2022 University of Minnesota Morris baseball season, Logan Graves of Mora broke the Cougar’s single-season stolen base record. The speedster was a nightmare for pitchers and catchers, setting a new single-season program record with 27 stolen bases, including 17 in UMAC conference play. “The...
MORA, MN
Kanabec County Times Online

Farewell with gratitude

This is my last issue as editor of the Kanabec County Times. I never thought I would have one, but here it is. Later this month I am taking a new job as community development director with the city of Mora. This week I’ve been thinking a lot about my...
MORA, MN
