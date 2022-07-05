ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fights Under The Lights Returns To Ogren Allegiance Field in Missoula

I can't remember the last time we had MMA fights here in Missoula. Covid had basically canceled every event from concerts to fights over the past year, but finally seems to be on the downward trend and things are slowly returning to "normal" (whatever that means anymore)....

Alt 101.5

Movin’ on Up! Missoula Food Stand Upgrades to New Food Truck

We've seen a few stories like this happen with different businesses in Missoula. They start out small with a food stand and grow in popularity until the demand is big enough to allow them to jump to a bigger platform. And we recently saw a favorite local food truck realize they were busy enough to add a second truck to their operation. Well, it's happening again as a popular food stand is making the jump from stationary to mobile meals.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

It’s Getting Hot, Missoula! Adult Nights Return to Splash Montana

I know we keep saying the summer weather is here, but even over the 4th of July weekend, we were dealing with rain, thunder, and lightning. As we look ahead to next week it feels like we might finally be over the hump and looking at a good run of nothing but sunshine and warm temperatures. As of now, temps are scheduled to be in the mid-90s. That's the kind of hot where the backside of your kneecaps are all sweaty. Where you get up from sitting on a bench and leave a sweaty imprint of your booty behind. We're talking about the kind of hot where you do a little yard work and you can wring your shirt out like a sponge when you're done!
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Full Draw Film Tour Stop Happening TONIGHT in Missoula

As someone who has hunted here in Montana their entire life, I can say that it is not as easy as it looks on TV. There is so much discipline and planning that goes into a successful hunt. It is a year-round preparation that takes place starting on the last day of the season all the way up to the opening day of the next. Hunting season is something that sportsmen and women begin to daydream about constantly. That uncontrollable urge to "get back out there" really starts to kick in during the dog days of summer. That's when the Full Draw Film Tour comes in.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Beware of Facebook Marketplace Scams In Missoula

Are you in the market for a new vehicle, or perhaps an apartment? Facebook Marketplace can be a very useful tool, but you need to watch out for scammers. I'm currently in the market for a new vehicle and the prices are insane. I don't know where all this money has come from post-pandemic, but for a local rock radio DJ balling on a budget, it's frustrating, to say the least. Then when I finally think I run into a great deal on a new rig and go through the whole process of contacting the owner, nine times out of ten I find it to be a scam. You've probably dealt with this same scenario. I wanted to share some tips that I stick to when shopping on Marketplace or any digital spot where you are buying directly from a seller instead of an actual business or store.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO FALL

Spotted on Russell St in Missoula, the Ole's Conoco station is selling 87 octane for juuuuuuust under $4.90/gallon on Friday. The decrease in gas prices around Missoula will likely continue as energy stocks dip (as we covered HERE) and Montanans tighten their belts, preparing for worse economic conditions. Heading into...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

The Old Terminal at the Missoula Airport is Set to Meet Its Doom

There was a lot of excitement and buildup to the opening of the new terminal at the Missoula Airport. It's been open for about a month now and I've yet to hear anybody have a bad thing to say about it. I had a friend fly in the day after it opened and his only critique was that it seemed a bit strange to fly into the fancy new terminal and then get baggage in what he called "the crappy old one." But that was a temporary situation that no longer exists as baggage claim is now happening in the new terminal, at least it is for now, until the next phase of contstruction makes a new home for it. And that plan will become one step closer to becoming a reality as they prepare to tear down the old terminal building.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Moose Eating on Roof of a Montana Dude Ranch?

If you are lucky, you might see one of Montana's largest members of the deer family, standing six feet tall from hoof to shoulder, and weighing in at more than 1,000 pounds roaming around our Big Sky backcountry. Or hi-five the mascot at PaddleHeads Stadium in Missoula, BUT you never expect to see one above you looking down from the rooftop! You may not have seen this unbelievable story on the internet the first time around so It’s worth sharing again.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Will Gas Prices Keep Going Down?

This is a question that has all of social media buzzing, and it's on a lot of our minds as Montana consumers feel the crunch of the "r-word." We try not to use it either; saying the r-word gives gravity to the problem. Instead, try replacing it with something innocuous, like "donut" (or whatever)
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

YouTuber Posts New Video of 10 Reasons People Love Missoula

It’s pretty tough to live in Missoula and not have a long list of things you love about it, especially when the weather gets nice and there are so many outdoor activities available to us. As I was poking around online today, I came across a YouTube video that was actually just published earlier in the day titled 10 REASONS WHY PEOPLE LOVE MISSOULA MONTANA USA. Something like that always gets my attention so I obviously had to dive in and see what the video was all about. Would I learn about any hidden gems when it comes to unknown Missoula activities or would every item just be the same old generic examples?
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Keep Cool This Missoula Summer With This DIY Air Conditioner

Missoula Summer is getting hot, and it's only going to get hotter. Check out this cheap, easy DIY air conditioner you can build yourself. I've lived in some of the hottest places in the U.S (Phoenix, Palm Springs, Southern California, etc) and I have become a huge fan of air conditioning. When it's 120 degrees health risks become real. Once I was hospitalized after a CrossFit session in a building without A.C when it was 105 degrees. Since that day, I've been all about air conditioning, but it's not cheap. Until now. I ran across this homemade A.C unit a few years ago and figured I'd share it with you sweaty sweethearts that are ballin on a budget.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,104 Cases, One Death

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 287,145 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,104 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,447 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,500,164 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 567,828...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Missoula Man Arrested For Pointing an AR-15 at His Wife

On June 25, 2022, Jane Doe called 911 to report that her husband, 45-year-old Allen Goddard, had assaulted her earlier in the day and was presently gathering all his firearms after she told him to leave their house. Missoula Police Department Officers responded to Doe’s residence on Ernest Avenue. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Missoula Outdoor Cinema Announces their Summer Lineup of Movies

We're finally to a point where we're having consistent days of good weather. It was a battle but we made it! And now that temperatures have warmed up, it's time to go sit outside and enjoy some movies throughout the summer. North Missoula Community Development Corporation has announced the run of movies that will make up this year's lineup for Missoula Outdoor Cinema.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Ween Concert Postponed Again Due Band Member Testing Positive With Covid

Ween once again has had to postpone their upcoming Missoula show due to Covid. At this point, I'm beginning to think it's just not meant to happen. After being postponed and rescheduled from July of 2020 to June of 2021, and now once again in June of 2022 it seems like we'll never get to enjoy an evening with Ween (insert sad face emoji here) The Big Sky Amphitheater has released a statement.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Sudden Closure of Missoula Business, Company Files for Bankruptcy

Another week and another batch of news about Missoula businesses. First, we had the announcement that Bob's Sew & Vac would be closing their doors after 43 years. And on the flip side of things we learned about a new restaurant that will be taking over the old Caffe Dolce location on Brooks Street. As we geared up to celebrate the 4th of July weekend, details started to emerge about the sudden closure of another Missoula business.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

Seeley Lake’s 4th of July Event Includes Fireworks Over the Water

Sadly, Missoula will be without its annual 4th of July fireworks show at Southgate Mall. We just got word of an alternative you might really enjoy. We are talking about a full day of family activities including a magnificent fireworks show to wrap it up! Our friends at the Seeley Lake Chamber of Commerce want to extend an invitation to you to be part of their annual 4th of July celebration this Monday.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Alt 101.5

18 Movies to See at Missoula’s Roxy Theater in July

A new month is upon us, and that means a new month of special programming at Missoula's Roxy Theater! Here's a quick rundown of all the cool stuff going on at the theater. Cinema Springfield: You May Remember Such Films As... Each week, The Roxy will be showcasing a different...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 101.5

