ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jury convicts suspect in killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, July 6 (Reuters) - A California man was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Grammy-winning Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.

A 12-person jury in Los Angeles County convicted Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, in the killing of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said Holder shot Hussle at least 10 times when the pair had a chance meeting on a Sunday afternoon in the neighborhood where they both grew up. After a brief conversation, Holder left and returned about 10 minutes later and opened fire, killing Hussle and wounding two bystanders.

Public defender Aaron Jansen acknowledged that Holder killed Hussle but argued that he should not be convicted of first-degree murder because the attack was not pre-meditated.

Jansen said Holder acted in "the heat of passion" after Hussle told him there were rumors of him "snitching" to police, which he considered a serious offense. Holder did not testify during the trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzwgR_0gWeuPOG00

Hussle, who was 33 when he died, had publicly acknowledged that he joined a gang as a teenager. He later became an activist and entrepreneur as he found success with rap music and collaborated with artists including Snoop Dogg and Drake.

In 2020, Hussle won two posthumous Grammy Awards including one for "Racks in the Middle," released a few weeks before his death and featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said he hoped the verdict provided "some resounding peace" to Hussle's family and fans and that the rapper's life would inspire others "to get to a place where dreams are made."

Holder also was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for wounding two bystanders in the incident.

Holder could spend the rest of his life in prison. Sentencing was set for Sept. 15.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Aurora Ellis, Richard Chang and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

TagNBagtheBody
3d ago

Let’s See… he confronts a guy.. they talk… he leaves… thinks about where to get a gun… gets one.. walks back.. and shoots a guy 10 TIMES.. sounds pretty well thought out, AKA : PRE MEDITATED TO ME..🤣🤣🤣

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

Photo Surfaces of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Swollen Face After Being Beaten

A photo of Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer sporting matching black eyes has surfaced on the internet. The murder trial for Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in 2019 has ended, with the jury now deliberating on the outcome. On Friday (July 1), a photo of Holder in court looking badly beaten surfaced. In the picture, both of Holder's eyes appear swollen as well as his jaw. He also looks to have bruises on his face. XXL has reached out to Eric Holder's attorney and confirmed the picture is accurate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Drill Rapper MoneyGangVontae Filmed Getting Shot To Death In Bronx Pharmacy

Bronx, NY – Gun violence continues to plague the rap community, taking yet another young life. According to NBC New York, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner — later identified as Los Angeles drill rapper MoneyGangVontae — was in the Bronx on Thursday (June 9) when he was ambushed inside a local pharmacy by four other men during what police are calling an attempted robbery.
BRONX, NY
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell complains R Kelly is treated better and cellmate threatened to kill her for cash

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that a fellow inmate at her Brooklyn lockup allegedly threatened to strangle her in her sleep in exchange for money, her lawyers claimed in a new court filing on Wednesday.“[One] of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing said.Her lawyers also said that “other similarly charged defendants” – namely sexual abuser and cultist Keith Raniere and pop star and paedophile R Kelly – were both given...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Nipsey Hussle
The Independent

Sara Kruzan: Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing her trafficker pardoned by Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom has pardoned a woman who was convicted of murdering a man who abused her and had been trafficking her to other men to be raped.Sara Kruzan was only 16 when she managed to obtain a gun and shoot the man abusing her.She was convicted at her trial in 1995 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In 2010, then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger commuted her sentence to 25 years to life. Three years later she was re-sentenced, changing her punishment to 13 years to life.Ms Kruzan spent 18 years in prison before being released.Mr...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Hell Angels members face life sentences for murder, racketeering

SONOMA CO. (CBS SF/BCN) - A federal court convicted two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County and a third Angel from Fresno on charges of murder in aid of racketeering this week. On Wednesday, a judge found Jonathan Nelson, aka "Jon Jon," 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka "Rusty," 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, 45, of Tulare, guilty of having killed one of their own members and and to have taken part in conspiracy to commit murder, the Department Of Justice said. The Sonoma County Hells Angels club formed in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Los Angeles#Murder#Rapper#Violent Crime#Holder
BBC

Prison killer accepts he will never be freed

A jailed killer has accepted he will never be released from prison after he admitted murdering another inmate. James O'Rourke choked 30-year-old Dean Ramsey to death in what a judge described as a "brutal execution". The 52-year-old, who was jailed for life in 1992, was sentenced to another 23 years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Beaten Up So Badly He Needed Staples

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, was brutally beaten by some of his fellow inmates on Tuesday (June 28), causing the high-profile murder case to be delayed. According to Rolling Stone, Holder was seriously injured around 4 p.m. after he left the Los Angeles courtroom where he’s currently standing trial for the 2019 murder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Power 102.9 NoCo

YNW Melly Death Penalty Dropped From Double-Murder Trial

YNW Melly will not face the death penalty in his upcoming double-murder trial. On Wednesday (July 6), another preliminary hearing took place for YNW Melly's forthcoming homicide trial in Broward County, Fla. court. After hearing out cases from both sides over the last several months, the judge has ultimately decided to scratch the death penalty from the list of punishments Melly could face if the rapper, born Jamell Demons, is found guilty of killing his two friends back in 2018, XXL has confirmed today via Melly's attorney.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Reuters

Reuters

488K+
Followers
341K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy