ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, CA

Earthquake! 2.2 magnitude, 59km W of Ferndale, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore information at the...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
oregontoday.net

Quake, July 7

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, July 6. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
North Coast Journal

Pacific Halibut Bite Remains Strong

Ocean conditions over the long weekend were just about perfect, and there were no shortage of holiday boaters taking advantage of the flat-calm seas while targeting Pacific halibut and rockfish. There were plenty of rockfish limits from Shelter Cove to Crescent City, but the halibut again garnered most of the attention, especially out of Eureka. Though tides weren't favorable and the black cod were a nuisance, lots of halibut were still hitting the decks as they have been since the salmon season closed at the end of May. With a long stretch of fishable water in the week ahead, the quota count is sure to pile up. As of June 28, we are just about half way towards the cap of 38,740 net pounds. If you have yet to get in on the halibut action, and there's probably very few of you left, this is your week to make it happen.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferndale, CA
kymkemp.com

Blaze at Betty Chinn Trailers Appears to Be Human Caused, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 12:22 A.M. four units from Humboldt Bay Fire were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the Foot of Hilfiker Lane in Eureka. While units were enroute, Humboldt Bay Fire Dispatch received additional reports that multiple large trailers were on fire. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire Engine arrived on scene and found six wood-framed single-wide portable construction type trailers fully involved with fire with additional nearby trailers burning on the outside from radiant heat.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

For Many Complicated Reasons, There is No Dammed Swimming Hole at Freshwater Creek This Summer, But the County Hopes to Bring it Back Next Year

Freshwater Park will go without its iconic dam-made swimming hole for the third year in a row due to a torrent of logistical issues that will prevent the County of Humboldt from reinstalling the seasonal dam for another year, and possibly indefinitely. Andrew Bundschuh, the Environmental Permitting and Compliance Manager...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Usgs
Elko Daily Free Press

I-80 Gold begins shipping ore to Twin Creeks

Gold ore shipments have begun from i-80 Gold Corp.’s Granite Creek underground mine in Humboldt County to the nearby Nevada Gold Mines processing facility at Twin Creeks. “This milestone is another key achievement by the i-80 operations team, whose hard work and focus has paved the way to make this historic event possible,” said Matt Gili, president and chief operation officer of Reno-based i-80 Gold.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

1 New Hospitalization, 291 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health confirmed today the hospitalization of a resident in their 40s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 215 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 76 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, June 28, and Tuesday, July 5. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 19,813. An additional 4,147 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Marshall L’Herault, 1965-2022

It is with much sadness that we announce the death of our brother, Marshall L’Herault. Born in Illinois, the youngest of five boys, and raised in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, he was from a very young age an adventurer, always looking for the next exciting aspect of life. He loved his family, his friends, Humboldt County, Nature, camping, fishing, golfing, reading, political discourse, all types of music, skate-boarding, skiing, rock climbing, kite flying, surfing, philosophy, and woodworking.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

There Ain't No Cure

Every week it's more of the same. I tell myself that I will write something cheerful and light, then, without fail, the vast and seething continent on whose western edge we all live churns up some fresh, manmade horrors to bloody up the news cycle again. A mass shooting at a family-filled holiday parade, another undemocratic erosion of civil rights, or a brand-new app that lets people rent out the car they live in while they are at one of their four low-paying, gig economy jobs. Without fail, the American atrocity machine keeps rolling out new models on its only fully functioning factory production line. It's tiresome. At least I don't hear as much from the gormless buttheads who used to take issue with my political observations in a weekly paper whose literal motto is the "North Coast Journal of Politics, People and Art." I think even they understand the current score. We're living in Shitsville, people.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kymkemp.com

University Outbids Us on Land, Says Life Plan Humboldt

Life Plan Humboldt (LPH) is a nonprofit formed by local people to develop Humboldt County’s first resident-led, life plan senior community. This grassroots project will offer independent cottages and apartments, shared dining and activities, healthcare support, and innovative memory care, all in one location. In the last 2 years...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Antisemitic Flyers Distributed in Arcata; APD Investigating

On the morning of July 4, Amy left her house for work and found a ziplock bag in her driveway. Inside the bag she could see a pair of pennies and a sheet of paper folded neatly in half. Printed along the top was a blue Star of David, a red pentagram and a headline in all-caps: “EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THE COVID AGENDA IS JEWISH.”
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

HSCO reports a number of incidents during Independence Day weekend

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office reported a number of incidents that occurred over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Statistics posted on the HCSO's Facebook page recount each incident beginning from July 1 up until the early morning hours after July 4. According to HCSO's Emergency Communications...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Patrick Porter, 1952-2022

Heaven welcomed a new angel on Sunday June 12, 2022. Patrick H.B. Porter was born in Los Angeles on June 7, 1952 to a family of writers, artists, readers and theater people. He grew up in Echo Park in the Silverlake area, as an only child with a vivid imagination. He read, drew, created, wrote and was always busy. In 1963, he attended the first Renaissance Pleasure Faire. The faire impressed Patrick - a lover of history, inspired him to return as a performer and director. He created props and handmade costumes. He created original plays and entertainments. He taught workshops there, and taught living history (in costume!) to the LA city schools. Patrick traveled with fair friends to San Francisco every winter to perform at the Great Dicken’s Christmas fair.
FERNDALE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Brett Hall, 1996-2022

Brett Austin Hall, born July 23, 1996, in Eureka to Brenda and Richard Hall, passed away peacefully in San Francisco surrounded by the love of his mom, dad, bonus mom Kris and sister Kacie on June 12, 2022. Brett was 25 when he passed after a lengthy battle to breath, a complication of the chemotherapy he was given to prevent the return of his cancer. It instead, robbed him and us of his life.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Police Records Specialist I/II

**Base salary for this position will increase by 2% in 2023 with another increase of 5% in 2024. Position performs a variety of functions in the Police Business Office, Records Section and Parking Enforcement/Administration. Functions include a variety of general administrative, clerical and customer service duties involved in the maintenance, processing, and distribution of Police records including answering phones, assisting in dispatching units; and related office work as required. Desirable qualifications include equivalent to a High School Diploma and at least one (1) year of clerical and customer support duties involving records, preferably in a police department.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: William Christensen, 1941-2022

William Meyer Christensen, affectionately known as BC, passed away June 30, 2022 at the age of 80. The world has lost a wonderful husband, father, brother and grandfather. Not to mention the best bartender and friend ever. “Billy” was born December 12, 1941 in Bandon, Oregon, to Walt and Lena...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy