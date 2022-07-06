Earthquake! 2.2 magnitude, 59km W of Ferndale, CA

It is with much sadness that we announce the death of our brother, Marshall L’Herault. Born in Illinois, the youngest of five boys, and raised in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, he was from a very young age an adventurer, always looking for the next exciting aspect of life. He loved his family, his friends, Humboldt County, Nature, camping, fishing, golfing, reading, political discourse, all types of music, skate-boarding, skiing, rock climbing, kite flying, surfing, philosophy, and woodworking.
