There is soon to be a new era of Hawaii football after a couple of years of doubt about the program’s home stadium. After the announced demolition of Aloha Stadium in 2020, the Hawaii football team moved to the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, a stadium with a capacity of just 9,000. But a new stadium is on the horizon, according to Sam Spangler of KHON News. The “New Aloha Stadium” is in the works after going through the governor’s office.

