Excerpts by Henry Lane Hull

Rappahannock Record
 3 days ago

Charlotte Braxton was particularly astute in her observations of the passing scene. She spoke her mind without hesitation, for which quality her friends admired and respected her as being a truly genuine person. Her facial expressions often conveyed as much of what she was thinking as did her words. She did...

rrecord.com

CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Guardian

Listening to birds under a Danish sun

Back at the beach house. We’re here to sow the poppy seed and surround ourselves in Danish summer. The sun rises before 4.30am and sets at 10pm. It’s never really dark. These are the long days of lazy bike rides by the sea. The Icelandic horses have had...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The big picture: preserving neighbourhood moments in Houston, Texas

For some years, Colby Deal, 34, has been documenting in photographs the place where he grew up, the Third Ward neighbourhood in Houston, Texas. The Third Ward has been a predominantly African American area since times of segregation. In recent years, parts of the neighbourhood have undergone gentrification, pricing poorer residents out. Deal’s pictures are collected in a new book, Beautiful, Still. They are made in large format black-and-white film, the negatives a little rough and scratched, like fragments of home movies from a place that is disappearing before his eyes.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

Full speed ahead: the enduring appeal of the road movie

Wherever there is an actual physical journey there is inherent narrative interest. It doesn’t matter whether the journey is on foot through the Australian outback (Walkabout) or in the Antarctic (Scott of the…), on horseback (Lonesome Dove) or covered wagon (um, Wagon Train), by boat (Apocalypse Now, Deliverance), train (Von Ryan’s Express), aircraft or spaceship (take your pick), car, or some permutation of any of the above: Planes, Trains and Automobiles. With jour, journey and journal(ism) sharing the same root, we’re linguistically programmed to follow day-by-day accounts of journeys. Writing in 1849, Thomas De Quincey celebrated the unprecedented “velocity” of English mail coaches that revealed to him, first “the glory of motion: suggesting, at the same time, an under-sense, not unpleasurable, of possible though indefinite danger; second, through grand effects for the eye between lamp-light and the darkness upon solitary roads”. De Quincey used that phrase “The Glory of Motion” as a subtitle for his essay, but one is tempted to insert “Pictures” at the end, for these 50 thrilled and thrilling pages are like a trailer (“Coming soon…”) for the invention of the aptly named movies. One of the first of which showed a train arriving at a station in 1895, though this arrival actually heralded a medium of departures, sending us into transports of delight as it whisked us off us to multiple elsewheres, real and imagined.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Giving an ancient lakeland home a modern twist

If there was ever a definition of a comfortable seat, this house would be it. A patterned seat, a colourful seat… the interior is an alchemy of antique and modern pieces that are as much to do with comfort and practicality as they are to do with aesthetic appeal.
INTERIOR DESIGN

