Benton County, MO

Stressbusting Class For Caregivers Scheduled At Benton County Senior Centers

By Editorial
bentoncountyenterprise.com
 2 days ago

Providing care for a family member is hard work, but there are some steps you can take to ease the burden. Care Connection for Aging Services will present a free nine-week course titled “Stress-Busting Programs for Family Caregivers” at two Benton County senior centers. One series will...

bentoncountyenterprise.com

Meet The People Of Benton County - Andrea Jones

FAMILY: Mom, Beth Drake; Grandma, Marilyn Drake; Sister, Erika Manford; and 3 dogs. THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING IN WARSAW IS: The people. WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A veterinarian. FIRST JOB: Waitress at Long Shoal Marina. FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORY: When Grandma always took us to...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Native Warm Season Grass Program Scheduled

One of the most often heard complaints about cool-season grasses, and tall fescue in particular, is broadly called the “summer slump”. This refers to forage growth, forage quality and livestock performance on toxic tall fescue during the summer months. An obvious solution to the problem is to have...
SEDALIA, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Affordable Health Screenings Coming To Warsaw

Residents living in and around the Warsaw, Missouri can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Warsaw Community Building will host this community event on 8/11/2022. The site is located at 181 W Harrison St in Warsaw.
WARSAW, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Separate Developments Start Taking Shape In Lake Ozark

Future development in Lake Ozark is taking shape with blasting and clearing continuing along Route-242 between Business-54 and the end of the parkway. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry says, currently, that work involves two different projects which area taking place simultaneously…“One of our local entrepreneurs has developed a plan to put in some storage units at that site. His long-term plan involves 600 individual units and in order to have enough space to do that, he needed to get rid of some rock. And then on the other side of the road earlier this year, Rambolt excavating was approved for a permit to do some rock processing and quarrying on that site.”
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

302 Fawn Meadows Drive, Linn Creek, Missouri 65052

SUMMERTIME STUNNER ON 3 ACRES, 24'X32' DETACHED SHOP & RANCH-STYLE HOME WITH INGROUND POOL & OUTDOOR KITCHEN and COMES FURNISHED. This home is immaculate & the pride of ownership shines through. The kitchen provides lots of cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops as well as a breakfast area and coffee bar. The Master Suite has been updated and includes a step-in shower, a jetted tub & walk-in closet with built-ins. This home also offers 2 guest suites with 1 guestroom attaching to the 2nd bath. This Rancher boasts a formal dining room with French doors & a large family/recreational room that opens to the pergola-covered patio, inground pool & outdoor kitchen. You will appreciate the full-sized laundry room for the storage. The living room features a vaulted ceiling & opens to the dining, kitchen & foyer. Oversized 2 car Garage. The detached shop is the perfect place to store extra vehicles or anything else your heart desires. This home has new flooring & has been freshly painted.
LINN CREEK, MO
850wftl.com

Scene secure after active shooter report at Missouri hospital

Warrensburg, Missouri — A Missouri area hospital was evacuated after an armed person entered the hospital’s main building. The incident was reported Friday morning at the Western Missouri Medical Center. Missouri State Highway Patrol stated publicly that the suspect is a “male armed with a firearm,” and that no shots were fired. The scene is now secure. The medical center identified the suspect as an armed intruder. No other information is available at this time.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

692 Shawnee View Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Stunning well-maintained Lakefront home with cove protection while having the million-dollar views on MM 24 in Sunrise Beach, MO! This 3 bed 3 bath home boasts over 3,000 sq ft and has been completely updated with exquisite custom finishes. Many features include enormous lakeside windows, granite countertops, custom cherry cabinets with wine rack, custom old world bar, stainless steel appliances, high end flooring, new updated lighting, 4-seasons room, massive living room with adjoining very spacious large den, spectacular rock wall fireplace, martini deck with hot tub, separate semi-private deck, zoned HVAC, garage, extra parking, vaulted ceilings, wired for surround sound, fire pit, skylights, 2500 sq ft concrete dock with 3 slips: 12x30, 12x32, 12x16 with two dock boxes & swim platform, 100 ft of lake front & so much more! This home is the complete package as it is large enough to sleep many people. Come see this & make this your oasis at the Lake! Showings start on 7/6/2022.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Patsy J. Casey

Patsy J. Casey, age 80, of Warsaw, Missouri passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 25, 1942 in Warsaw, the daughter of John August Kreisel and Mary Edna (Davis) Kreisel. She grew up and attended school in Lincoln and on March 15, 1959 she was united in marriage to Lawrence Casey.
WARSAW, MO
Awesome 92.3

After 50 Years Sedalia Gets Ready To Host Another Music Festival

Depending on your perspective, you'll either be at the Missouri State Fairgrounds on the weekend of September 20, 2024, or you'll be hightailing it out of Sedalia to escape the expected 50,000 people organizers hope will attend The Mozark Music and Arts Festival. Fifty years after the Ozark Music Festival,...
kwos.com

Manhunt for missing Camden County man

Camden County authorities are looking for a Montreal Missouri man who’s been missing for a month. 36 – year old Tanner Elmore was last seen at the Camdenton Wal Mart on June 7th. Deputies say he was driving a white Chevrolet pickup. They don’t say if they believe any foul play is involved in his disappearance.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Odessa, Missouri, residents deal with long-lasting power outage

Swim instructor gives tips on how to keep kids safe in the water. The 500,000-gallon pool gets to 4.5 feet at its deepest, but it takes just one inch of water for something like this to happen. KCPD looks for vehicle after 11-year-old is seriously injured in Fourth of July...
ODESSA, MO
KOLR10 News

MISSING PERSON ADVISORY: 36-year-old Tanner Elmore

MONTREAL, Mo.– Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a missing person alert for 36-year-old Tanner Elmore from Montreal, Missouri. Elmore was last seen on June 7, 2022, at a Walmart in Camden County. He departed the location in a 2005 to 2007 white Chevy Silverado 1500 four-door truck. Elmore does not own a vehicle.
MONTREAL, MO
KCTV 5

AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO
lakeexpo.com

62 Burning Bush Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage with just under 3 acres! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
kttn.com

Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
COLUMBIA, MO

