Warsaw, MO

Affordable Health Screenings Coming To Warsaw

By Editorial
bentoncountyenterprise.com
 2 days ago

Residents living in and around the Warsaw, Missouri can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Warsaw Community Building will host this community event on 8/11/2022....

www.bentoncountyenterprise.com

KRMS Radio

Two Separate Developments Start Taking Shape In Lake Ozark

Future development in Lake Ozark is taking shape with blasting and clearing continuing along Route-242 between Business-54 and the end of the parkway. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry says, currently, that work involves two different projects which area taking place simultaneously…“One of our local entrepreneurs has developed a plan to put in some storage units at that site. His long-term plan involves 600 individual units and in order to have enough space to do that, he needed to get rid of some rock. And then on the other side of the road earlier this year, Rambolt excavating was approved for a permit to do some rock processing and quarrying on that site.”
LAKE OZARK, MO
KIX 105.7

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Patsy J. Casey

Patsy J. Casey, age 80, of Warsaw, Missouri passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 25, 1942 in Warsaw, the daughter of John August Kreisel and Mary Edna (Davis) Kreisel. She grew up and attended school in Lincoln and on March 15, 1959 she was united in marriage to Lawrence Casey.
WARSAW, MO
lakeexpo.com

302 Fawn Meadows Drive, Linn Creek, Missouri 65052

SUMMERTIME STUNNER ON 3 ACRES, 24'X32' DETACHED SHOP & RANCH-STYLE HOME WITH INGROUND POOL & OUTDOOR KITCHEN and COMES FURNISHED. This home is immaculate & the pride of ownership shines through. The kitchen provides lots of cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops as well as a breakfast area and coffee bar. The Master Suite has been updated and includes a step-in shower, a jetted tub & walk-in closet with built-ins. This home also offers 2 guest suites with 1 guestroom attaching to the 2nd bath. This Rancher boasts a formal dining room with French doors & a large family/recreational room that opens to the pergola-covered patio, inground pool & outdoor kitchen. You will appreciate the full-sized laundry room for the storage. The living room features a vaulted ceiling & opens to the dining, kitchen & foyer. Oversized 2 car Garage. The detached shop is the perfect place to store extra vehicles or anything else your heart desires. This home has new flooring & has been freshly painted.
LINN CREEK, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Meet The People Of Benton County - Andrea Jones

FAMILY: Mom, Beth Drake; Grandma, Marilyn Drake; Sister, Erika Manford; and 3 dogs. THE BEST THING ABOUT LIVING IN WARSAW IS: The people. WHAT I WANTED TO BE WHEN I GREW UP: A veterinarian. FIRST JOB: Waitress at Long Shoal Marina. FAVORITE CHILDHOOD MEMORY: When Grandma always took us to...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

62 Burning Bush Drive, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

A RARE opportunity to own 600 ft of lakefront, two homes and large detached garage with just under 3 acres! The possibilities are endless. One family estate never before been on the market, this is the diamond in the rough you have been searching for. The main house features open main level living, good bones, vaulted ceilings. Three bedrooms up (could be four) , two baths and one full bath in lower level. Room to add additional bedroom in lower level. Attached lower level garage. Septic recently service, pumped and lines cleared. Water damage in lower level cleaned and serviced by US Disaster Restoration. Two fireplaces. Directly at the waters edge with recent survey no longer in the flood plain. The guest house is two bedroom, one bath with attached lower level garage. Large detached garage on one acre to complete the ultimate package. Multi families, large family, investment, use one. Super cool lakefront setting just minutes from Laurie amenities and the PERFECT boating!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
belton.org

I-49 Widening Begins 2024

Thank you, Cass County citizens for your support! Your voices were heard. The Missouri Highway Commission has approved $71 million to widen I-49 to six lanes from 155th Street to North Cass Parkway. Work is anticipated to begin July 2024.
BELTON, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Native Warm Season Grass Program Scheduled

One of the most often heard complaints about cool-season grasses, and tall fescue in particular, is broadly called the “summer slump”. This refers to forage growth, forage quality and livestock performance on toxic tall fescue during the summer months. An obvious solution to the problem is to have...
SEDALIA, MO
bentoncountyenterprise.com

Joan Kelley, FNP To Retire From Bothwell - Truman Lake

Joan Kelley, family nurse practitioner at Bothwell Health Center-Truman Lake in Warsaw, is retiring from practice effective June 30. Kelley has worked for Bothwell for the last 10 years and recently celebrated her 50-year anniversary as a registered nurse in May. A retirement celebration was held in Kelley’s honor on...
WARSAW, MO
KCTV 5

AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO
850wftl.com

Scene secure after active shooter report at Missouri hospital

Warrensburg, Missouri — A Missouri area hospital was evacuated after an armed person entered the hospital’s main building. The incident was reported Friday morning at the Western Missouri Medical Center. Missouri State Highway Patrol stated publicly that the suspect is a “male armed with a firearm,” and that no shots were fired. The scene is now secure. The medical center identified the suspect as an armed intruder. No other information is available at this time.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Teenager ejected from go-kart life-flighted to Columbia hospital

A Sedalia resident was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after she was ejected from a go-kart on private property in Macon County. Nineteen-year-old Jasmine Cortes Wright was listed with serious injuries. The highway patrol report indicated she attempted to make a left turn when the go-kart overturned ejecting her...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Man Injured In Crash On Highway 42

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Dixon man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Highway 42. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Zane Clark, 23, was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla and crossed the centerline, sideswiping a 2012 Ford Fiesta driven by Lana Richardson. Clark sustained moderate injuries and...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Conway Woman Arrested for Drugs Following Traffic Stop Tuesday

A Conway woman was arrested on Tuesday for narcotics charges in Wright County. On July 5, 2022 at approximately 1:06 a.m. Corporal Campbell with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 5. During the stop, consent to search the vehicle was denied by the driver, Alxiean Dill, age 18 of Conway. K9 Ace was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. During the vehicle search, there was marijuana, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia located. During the investigation, It was discovered that Dill had suspected methamphetamine on her person.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO

