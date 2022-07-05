ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio's 76th state park signals more collaboration with Shawnee tribe

By Chris Welter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new state park is coming to southwest Ohio. Great Council State Park will be located between Xenia and Yellow Springs at the site of a former Shawnee settlement called Oldtown. The park will feature a $10 million interpretive center designed in the traditional council house form used...

