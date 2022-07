City of Charleston leaders continued discussions June 28 about best practices and potential options for reducing light pollution in and around the city. Skyglow, the brightening of the night sky over mostly urban areas, is a form of light pollution that can have a negative impact on the natural body rhythms in humans and animals, according to a 2022 National Geographic article. It can also affect migration patterns, wake-sleep habits and habitat formation. Sea turtles and coastal birds guided by moonlight during migration can become confused, lose their way and often die, the report says.

