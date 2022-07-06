ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Jury finds man guilty of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle

By ANDREW DALTON
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nZbN_0gWe6DHz00

A 32-year-old man who grew up on the same streets in the same gang as Nipsey Hussle was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of the Grammy-winning rapper, who rose above his circumstances to become an inspiration to the neighborhood where he was eventually gunned down.

The Los Angeles County jury also found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for gunfire that hit other men at the scene. Prosecutors had sought two counts of attempted murder. Holder also was found guilty of two counts of assault with a firearm on the same men.

Holder, wearing a blue suit and face mask, stood up in the small court room next to his lawyer as the verdict was read. He had no visible reaction. His lawyer, Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, conceded during the trial that Holder shot Hussle, 33, whose legal name is Ermias Asghedom, but had sought a lesser verdict of voluntary manslaughter.

Jansen said in an email that he was deeply disappointed in the first-degree murder verdict.

“It was always going to be tough given the high profile circumstances surrounding the case," Jansen said.

He added that he and Holder were grateful that the jury agreed that the attempted murder counts were overcharged. They plan to appeal the murder conviction, he said.

A jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about six hours over two days before reaching the verdict. Most of their deliberations took place Friday, and they promptly came to their unanimous decision Wednesday, briefly reconvening after a four-day break. A pair of typos on the verdict form discovered as the results were read forced jurors to briefly return to deliberations before the outcome could be made official, but they had no bearing on the outcome.

“We are both proud and I am a little relieved that the verdict came in a complete, absolute agreement with the charges that Eric Holder murdered Ermias Asghedom in cold blood,” Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said outside the courtroom. “We hope that today is a day in which the Asghedom family and the friends and fans of Nipsey Hussle around the world will find some measure of closure.”

No relatives of Hussle were in the room when the verdict was read, nor did any attend the trial.

The judge has a wide range of options when he sentences Holder on Sept. 15. The first-degree murder charge alone carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

“Obviously nothing that happened here today can heal the wound, nothing that happened here today can restore Mr. Asghedom to this world, but we hope that there is some resounding peace in the fact that his killer will be in prison likely for the rest of his life,” McKinney said.

The verdict brings an end to a legal saga that has lasted more than three years and a trial that was often delayed because of the pandemic.

Hussle and Holder had known each other for years growing up as members of the Rollin' 60s in South Los Angeles when a chance meeting outside the clothing store the rapper opened in his neighborhood led to the shooting, and his death.

The evidence against Holder was overwhelming, from eyewitnesses to surveillance cameras from local businesses that captured his arrival, the shooting and his departure.

The shooting followed a conversation the two men had about rumors that Holder had been acting as an informant for authorities. Jansen argued that being publicly accused of being a “snitch” by a person as prominent as Hussle brought on a “heat of passion” in Holder that made him not guilty of first-degree murder.

Hussle's close friend Herman “Cowboy” Douglas, who was standing next to him when he was shot and testified at the trial, said the conversation he heard does not explain the killing for him.

“It feels good to get some closure, but I still need to know why,” Douglas said after the verdict.

After years of grinding that won him underground acclaim — his nickname was both a play on the name of comedian Nipsey Russell and a nod to the hustle the future hip-hop star showed in making music and selling CDs — Hussle had just released his major-label debut album and earned his first Grammy nomination when he was killed.

He was a widely beloved figure in Los Angeles , especially in the South LA area where he grew up and remained after gaining fame, buying property and opening businesses.

A year after his death, Hussle was mourned at a memorial at the arena then known as Staples Center, and celebrated in a performance at the Grammy Awards that included DJ Khaled and John Legend.

It was more than two years after that when the man who shot him would go on trial.

“Today was really about Nipsey Hussle and the legacy that he leaves behind,” McKinney said Wednesday. “This verdict and the story of his life will be talked about for sure at Crenshaw and Slauson, but the meaning of it will carry far beyond those streets.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
105.5 The Fan

Photo Surfaces of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Swollen Face After Being Beaten

A photo of Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer sporting matching black eyes has surfaced on the internet. The murder trial for Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in 2019 has ended, with the jury now deliberating on the outcome. On Friday (July 1), a photo of Holder in court looking badly beaten surfaced. In the picture, both of Holder's eyes appear swollen as well as his jaw. He also looks to have bruises on his face. XXL has reached out to Eric Holder's attorney and confirmed the picture is accurate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Beaten Up So Badly He Needed Staples

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, was brutally beaten by some of his fellow inmates on Tuesday (June 28), causing the high-profile murder case to be delayed. According to Rolling Stone, Holder was seriously injured around 4 p.m. after he left the Los Angeles courtroom where he’s currently standing trial for the 2019 murder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Crenshaw, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell complains R Kelly is treated better and cellmate threatened to kill her for cash

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that a fellow inmate at her Brooklyn lockup allegedly threatened to strangle her in her sleep in exchange for money, her lawyers claimed in a new court filing on Wednesday.“[One] of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing said.Her lawyers also said that “other similarly charged defendants” – namely sexual abuser and cultist Keith Raniere and pop star and paedophile R Kelly – were both given...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Sara Kruzan: Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing her trafficker pardoned by Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom has pardoned a woman who was convicted of murdering a man who abused her and had been trafficking her to other men to be raped.Sara Kruzan was only 16 when she managed to obtain a gun and shoot the man abusing her.She was convicted at her trial in 1995 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In 2010, then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger commuted her sentence to 25 years to life. Three years later she was re-sentenced, changing her punishment to 13 years to life.Ms Kruzan spent 18 years in prison before being released.Mr...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Nipsey Russell
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Rapper#Violent Crime#Holder
CBS LA

Bystander video shows LAPD officer kicking handcuffed man in head

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a video that appears to show a Los Angeles Police Department officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a July 3 arrest in Hollywood, police said today.Officers arrested a man on a suspicion of battery and another man on suspicion of resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the incident, the LAPD's Media Relations Section reported.The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. on July 3 when officers responded to a report of a battery suspect at a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard."While taking the suspect into custody...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD officer sues over sergeant’s alleged inappropriate remarks

A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging a sergeant caused her emotional distress by mocking her for being pregnant while speaking to other officers. Serena Zavala’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination and harassment. She seeks unspecified damages. A representative for the City Attorney’s Office...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy