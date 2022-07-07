ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Eric Holder Jr. convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Jurors convicted a man of first-degree murder in the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle in a shooting that also wounded two others in South Los Angeles

Holder, 32, was found guilty in the March 31, 2019 murder of the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom. He was also convicted of two counts each of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm involving two other people who were injured in the March 31, 2019, shooting in front of the rapper's Crenshaw District store called The Marathon, along with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jurors also found true allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a handgun and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on one of the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znQep_0gWe23go00
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 10: Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) Prince Williams

An exact motive for the shooting was never established during Holder's trial.

But in closing arguments last Thursday, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney urged jurors to convict Holder of first-degree murder for a "personal" attack on Hussle outside the musician's clothing store near Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, calling the killing "cold-blooded" and "calculated."

McKinney said Holder had "quite a bit of time premeditation and deliberation" before returning to the parking lot, where Hussle was shot 10 to 11 times. The prosecutor described the two men as both being artists from the same neighborhood, but where Hussle had found commercial success, Holder had not.

"I submit to you that the motive for killing Nipsey Hussle had little to do with the conversation they had…There's pre-existing jealousy," McKinney said, drawing an objection from Holder's attorney. "Saying, 'You're through,' before shooting him and shooting him a number of times…kicking him in the head, that's personal. What makes this murder first-degree is premeditation and deliberation."

Defense attorney Aaron Jansen conceded his client "shot and killed" the rapper by firing with one gun in each hand at the start of the trial, but contended it happened in the "heat of passion." Jansen called the case against his client "overcharged from the beginning," and said the correct charge against Holder should be voluntary manslaughter – an option Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke told jurors earlier they could consider.

The jurors heard eight days of testimony during the trial, which was delayed for a day due to an attack on Holder in jail. Jansen said his client had lost consciousness after being attacked in a jail holding cell by other inmates with a razor as he was waiting to be taken to court.

The case was handed over to the jury for deliberation on Friday, and resumed Wednesday after the long holiday weekend. Holder is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15.

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Photo Surfaces of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Swollen Face After Being Beaten

A photo of Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer sporting matching black eyes has surfaced on the internet. The murder trial for Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in 2019 has ended, with the jury now deliberating on the outcome. On Friday (July 1), a photo of Holder in court looking badly beaten surfaced. In the picture, both of Holder's eyes appear swollen as well as his jaw. He also looks to have bruises on his face. XXL has reached out to Eric Holder's attorney and confirmed the picture is accurate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holder
Person
Nipsey Hussle
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#South Los Angeles#Violent Crime
CBS San Francisco

Hell Angels members face life sentences for murder, racketeering

SONOMA CO. (CBS SF/BCN) - A federal court convicted two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County and a third Angel from Fresno on charges of murder in aid of racketeering this week. On Wednesday, a judge found Jonathan Nelson, aka "Jon Jon," 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka "Rusty," 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, 45, of Tulare, guilty of having killed one of their own members and and to have taken part in conspiracy to commit murder, the Department Of Justice said. The Sonoma County Hells Angels club formed in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Sara Kruzan: Woman sentenced to life in prison for killing her trafficker pardoned by Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom has pardoned a woman who was convicted of murdering a man who abused her and had been trafficking her to other men to be raped.Sara Kruzan was only 16 when she managed to obtain a gun and shoot the man abusing her.She was convicted at her trial in 1995 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In 2010, then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger commuted her sentence to 25 years to life. Three years later she was re-sentenced, changing her punishment to 13 years to life.Ms Kruzan spent 18 years in prison before being released.Mr...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Drill Rapper MoneyGangVontae Filmed Getting Shot To Death In Bronx Pharmacy

Bronx, NY – Gun violence continues to plague the rap community, taking yet another young life. According to NBC New York, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner — later identified as Los Angeles drill rapper MoneyGangVontae — was in the Bronx on Thursday (June 9) when he was ambushed inside a local pharmacy by four other men during what police are calling an attempted robbery.
BRONX, NY
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
23K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy