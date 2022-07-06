ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Celebrity Chef Seriously Injured In Freak Boat Accident

By Curt St. John
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A freak boating accident has sent a well-known celebrity chef and restaurant owner here in Minnesota to the hospital with serious injuries. If you're a fan of any of the many food shows on Bravo, the Food Network, HGTV or truTV, you've likely heard of Minnesota chef Justin Sutherland. He's one...

Related
Popculture

'Top Chef' and 'Chopped' Favorite Involved in Serious Boating Accident

Chef Justin Sutherland is recovering in the hospital following a serious boating accident over the July 4th weekend. The restaurateur, who competed on Season 16 of Top Chef and is the winner of Iron Chef America, suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and lacerations, after he fell off of a boat and into the water while attempting to retrieve his captain's hat while celebrating with friends in Minnesota over the weekend.
The Detroit Free Press

Tree falls on boy, 8, at Michigan campground just before planned birthday party

A former St. Clair County family is reeling from the impacts of a freak accident after a tree fell on their young son while camping at Ruby Campground in Avoca. Hunter Graham was at the campground with his family during their weekend camping trip on Saturday, unaware that his family was soon to surprise him with a birthday party. He turned eight on Friday, said his father, Bryan Graham.
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after crash in western Wisconsin

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
Daily Mail

Not so slick! Home Improvement star Tim Allen's $500,000 boat LEAKED 30 gallons of fuel into Lake Michigan and shut down marina over July Fourth weekend

Tim Allen, 69, is on the hook to pay for the cleanup of a Michigan marina after his 54-foot yacht spilled over two dozen gallons of fuel into harbor waters. The Home Improvement actor - and longtime voice of the popular 'Pure Michigan' travel commercials - closed down the Northport Marina on Lake Michigan over the Fourth of July holiday as staff cleared the harbor of about 30 gallons of diesel that leaked from his yacht.
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
The Independent

Daughter of Blue Jays 1B coach died in Va. tubing accident

The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a boating accident in Virginia over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River in Richmond on Saturday, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said.
People

William Friend, Husband of One Tree Hill's Bevin Prince, Dead at 33 After Being Struck by Lightning

One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince's husband, William Friend, has died. He was 33. According to the National Lightning Safety Council, Friend was struck by lightning on Sunday. He was pronounced dead in an ambulance, where the medical team attempted to revive him for 20 minutes, per WECT-TV. The tragedy occurred while he was on a boat near Masonboro Island, close to his home in Wilmington, North Carolina.
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
Outsider.com

Man Known for Surviving Fifth Degree Burns Posts Wild Video Walking on Yellowstone Hot Springs

A Yellowstone National Park “touron” has earned himself a world of criticism after breaking park rules and walking on the incredibly fragile hot springs. A TikToker named Matt Manrazi earned his online fame from very different circumstances. According to his posts, Manrazi survived fourth- and fifth-degree burns from accidental electrocution. And since then he’s used his platform to become a motivational speaker, often focusing on his faith.
Outdoor Life

Kid Catches 50-Inch Muskie While Bass Fishing in a Channel

Tayden George, 19, went fishing after work on June 20 and landed a fish he’ll never forget. The dedicated angler was targeting bass and panfish while walking along a 6-foot-deep channel that connects Lakes Ida and Charley in west-central Minnesota. The skinny-water channel is not the kind of place where you’d expect a large muskie to hang out.
