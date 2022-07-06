ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin has a ‘Napoleon complex’ according to therapist

By Jaysi Sharma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russian President, and his health, have been the subject of wild speculation, especially since the beginning of the Ukraine war. In an interview with Times Radio, therapist Lucy Beresford revealed what she thinks of the claim that Putin suffers from ‘little man syndrome’. Putin’s insecurities....

Clayton Bates
3d ago

what world leaders don't. they all think they are in a class above us common people.

Comment Commando
2d ago

Does he Know that Napoleon was exiled to a remote British island and died of Stomach Cancer six years later.

