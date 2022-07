The Bob Thompson exhibit at the High Museum of Art, This House is Mine, is “like walking through an explosion of color and psychic energy, followed by a tantalizing sense of déjà vu” writes ArtsATL art critic Catherine Fox. Thompson, who died in 1966 just shy of his 29th birthday, was a prolific artist who borrowed from art movements of the past but understood that love and sex, brutality and revelry are universal human experiences that transcend history and time. This is the first major survey of his work in more than two decades. Through September 11.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO