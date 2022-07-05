Female participants needed for an inpatient Zika study

Asthma is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases and is a public health problem worldwide. It is a long-standing condition affecting the respiratory system. Thus this study aimed to assess the severity of asthma in patients at the adult emergency department of Jimma Medical Center (JMC), Southwest Ethiopia. A one year (1 May, 2020, to 1 May, 2021) retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted among 189 patients at the adult emergency department of JMC. Data were collected between 25 July, 2021 to 25 August, 2021 by two Bachelor of Science degree holders in nursing (BSC) nurses after providing proper training. We used structured checklist that was obtained from previous studies to collect the data. Finally, data were entered into EpiData version 3.1 then exported to Stata version 15.0 for further analysis. Multinomial analysis was used to estimate odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI) for the association between risk factors and severity of asthma. Of 195 patients retrieved from the Health management information system (HMIS) logbook and patient profile, 189 fulfilled the eligibility criteria giving a response rate of 96.9%. The mean age of patients was 47.69 (Â±"‰19.02) years old ranging from 20 to 85. More than one third of the patients were age range of 20"“39Â years. Only more than half of the patients were women. Almost 46% of the patients had moderate asthma. Being male, merchant and government employees had lower odds of asthma than their counterparts whereas being daily laborers and smoking contributed to increased odds of moderate asthma. Patients' age and comorbidities had increased odds of severe asthma in relation to the participants of their reference category. Urban residents had decreased odds of severe asthma compared to their rural counterparts. This study highlights that majority of patients had moderate asthma. Health care providers should pay special attention to accurately diagnosing asthma according to its severity which is essential to the optimal management of asthma. This study calls JMC health care providers to give due attention while providing routine care for their patients in accordance to identified factors.

