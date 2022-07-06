Twitter reacts: 4-star 2024 WR commits to UGA

On Tuesday night, 4-star 2024 wide receiver Ny Carr announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.

Carr is Georgia’s only commitment in the rising junior class. Georgia’s previous class of 2024 commit, Antione Jackson, flipped his commitment to Miami earlier in the month.

Carr is ranked as the No. 66 overall recruit in his class, the No. 10 ranked wide receiver and the No. 14 ranked prospect in Georgia, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver plays high school football for Colquitt County in Moultrie, Georgia.

Carr chose Georgia over Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

