Moultrie, GA

Twitter reacts: 4-star 2024 WR commits to UGA

By Joe Vitale
 2 days ago
On Tuesday night, 4-star 2024 wide receiver Ny Carr announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.

Carr is Georgia’s only commitment in the rising junior class. Georgia’s previous class of 2024 commit, Antione Jackson, flipped his commitment to Miami earlier in the month.

Carr is ranked as the No. 66 overall recruit in his class, the No. 10 ranked wide receiver and the No. 14 ranked prospect in Georgia, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The 6-foot, 170-pound receiver plays high school football for Colquitt County in Moultrie, Georgia.

Carr chose Georgia over Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Tuesday night’s news:

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

